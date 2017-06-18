See How Our Favorite Cool-Girl Nail Artist Packs for Vacation

For our Packing List series, women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.
It would be fair to say that editorial nail artist Madeline Poole (aka @mpnails) is the woman who’s launched a thousand nail trends. You might recognize her impeccable, often outré designs (think: crystals, evil eyes, and impossibly precise graphic patterns) from Instagram, or else just about every fashion magazine under the sun (InStyle included). She’s also the Global Color Ambassador for polish monolith Sally Hansen, and is a backstage fixture during Fashion Week. This summer, the artist is taking some well-deserved time off for a trip to Ocean City, Maryland with an international friend crew. Read on to find out how (and what) Poole will be packing.
WHERE TO
The last trip I went on was a month ago to Morocco with my sisters and one of my best friends. We went to explore and because my dad always wanted to go there and never made it. So it was kind of an homage to him! Over the summer I'm going with a bunch of friends to Ocean City, Maryland which is a funny beach town I grew up going to. I think it's kind of fascinating for people who are from different places—especially my friends coming from London—because it's very American.
OVER-PACKER OR UNDER-PACKER?
I'm a neurotic packer and an over-planner. I usually try to make a look for each day and pack in outfits so I'm not missing anything or bringing unnecessary options. Checking baggage makes me anxious and I just like to have it all ready to go so I don't have to think about what to wear in the morning.
What’s in the bag?
Tosia dresses—I love their cuts—and Sandy Liang dresses which are very unique. I like fabrics that don't wrinkle too much—I find silk is really difficult to travel with for that reason. A lot of my dresses are vintage too, when I'm going somewhere I'll look for things that I think will work in the environment and color palette of where I'm headed. I love Miaou jeans because they can be dressed up with the interchangeable belts. And Eve denim Charlotte Culottes are great for the daytime because of the loose cut. I wear tons of crop tops and usually I just find them at cheap spots on Broadway. I just got a nice bustier one by Alyx. American Two Shot & Reformation always have a good selection of tops that are good for traveling. I find Nike Cortez are the most versatile sneakers in terms of casual to sporty to dressy so I always bring a classic red white and blue pair. Vans slip-ons are really good for the airport and Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes the best casual/feminine shoes in so many great colors and cuts. I have a ton of straw bags I've gotten off Etsy and from Jamaica, Panama and Greece. I also love to take a bum bag for the airport. I have a vintage Le Sportsac polka dot one. When we were in Greece we found this amazing handmade swimsuit store and I told my friend Lucy who has the store Shop Super Street in LA. They started carrying them and as far as I know are the only store in America that has them! They're really cute prints with matching bucket hats. My favorite bikini is Lisa Marie Fernandez—it’s just such a good cut and material. I also have a one piece I love and sometimes wear as a top by Veronica Dreyer. I love a denim or camo bucket hat and I just buy them off the vendors on the street on Broadway in Soho or in Chinatown. I love sunglasses and have a huge collection. Right now my favorites are the Adam Selman cat eyes in baby blue, Gucci cat eyes with reflective lenses and these vintage ’60s frames with red lenses. Trademark and Jiwinaia make amazing iconic jewelry. I also love to get cheap stuff off Asos!
WHAT DO YOU PACK IN MULTIPLES?
Sunglasses and tons of earrings and necklaces. I love chunky gold and silver jewelry.
CARRYON ESSENTIALS:
I use either this pony hair tote or a Telfar lime green shopping bag, which is really nice for the airplane and packing a laptop. I bring tons of face products and mini jars of face masks. And I try to make or buy my own food for flights because I find if I eat airplane food it ruins the first day of my trip! I also like to bring a big thin scarf. They're good for either sitting on rocky beaches or covering up if you feel under-dressed.
What’s in your beauty bag?
For my beauty products I have a bunch of fake LV bags I got in Morocco. I just always ruin makeup bags so I would never buy anything too expensive. Something always ends up breaking inside. I like taking Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant because it's not liquid you don't have to worry about the size of the bottle, and their face wipes are great as well for the plane. Bioderma makes a really good travel size of their cleansing water which is also great for the plane. I love Sunday Riley Martian + UFO as well, and Korres Wild Rose Serum. When I travel I always wear Sally Hansen Miracle Gel because the formula is long lasting and chip-resistant so you don’t need to worry about your manicure when you are away!
WHAT'S YOUR BEST PACKING ADVICE?
I roll all my stuff into tiny little sections and squeeze everything in like a puzzle. I put jewelry inside of cloth bags inside of sunglass cases and then I put the sunglass cases inside of sneakers. Psycho! But it works.
IDEAL AIRPLANE OUTFIT:
A sweatsuit—but a fly one like in a bright color. I also like flying in cargo pants because they have so many great easily-reached pockets for storing all the airplane accouterments.
