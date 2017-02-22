TRAVEL

5 Oscar-Nominated Movie Locations You Need to Visit ASAP

5 Oscar-Nominated Movie Locations You Need to Visit ASAP
Lionsgate
February 22, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Claire Stern

Many skilled actors starred in the year's Oscar-nominated films, but it's undeniable that the locations also played a crucial role. From the rolling hills of Los Angeles in La La Land to Miami's sun-soaked shores as the scenic backdrop of Moonlight, here are five travel destinations inspired by Best Picture contenders. 

VIDEO: Could You Afford to Go to the Oscars?

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top