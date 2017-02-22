5 Oscar-Nominated Movie Locations You Need to Visit ASAP

Many skilled actors starred in the year's Oscar-nominated films, but it's undeniable that the locations also played a crucial role. From the rolling hills of Los Angeles in La La Land to Miami's sun-soaked shores as the scenic backdrop of Moonlight, here are five travel destinations inspired by Best Picture contenders.
VIDEO: Could You Afford to Go to the Oscars?
-
1. Los Angeles (La La Land)
It's no surprise that Los Angeles is at the center of Damien Chazelle's musical rom-com drama considering its name, which refers to both the city and the idiom for a fictional place where people are out of touch with reality. The movie features many notable locations, including the Century Freeway in the dance-heavy opening sequence and a very memorable scene in the planetarium at the Griffith Observatory.
-
2. Pittsburgh (Fences)
The Denzel Washington-directed drama, based on August Wilson's award-winning play, is set in 1950s Pittsburgh and transformed the city's Wabash Street into a stretch of iconic venues and vintage cars, conjuring up nostalgia for locals.
-
3. Khandwa, India (Lion)
Garth Davis's feature debut, based on Indian-born writer Saroo Brierley's search for his birth family, takes place in the Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, known as the "heart of India" because of its prominent location in the center of the country. It boasts many tourist sites, including the ancient hidden temple Dada Darbar.
-
4. Miami (Moonlight)
Barry Jenkins's Moonlight received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture—no surprise considering the Miami setting, prominently featured in the film's final flashback scene, where the protagonist, Chiron, plays in the ocean (at night, of course).
-
5. Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass. (Manchester by the Sea)
The eponymous town in northeastern Massachusetts is key to the plot: Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck), a handyman in Quincy, learns that his brother has passed away and returns to his hometown of Manchester-by-the-Sea to care for his teenage son (played by Lucas Hedges). Fun fact: Affleck is from Falmouth, located about 100 miles south.