10 New Year's Eve Trips That Will Blow Your Mind (Not Your Budget)

We're almost there, you guys: 2016, aka the year we all died inside, is almost over. New Year's Eve is a few weeks away and, since the end is in sight, it's time to do something absolutely epic to celebrate (after all, we survived it! Almost!).
This New Year's Eve, round up your squad and book a FOMO-inducing, bucket list-ticking vacation to celebrate the end of this exhausting year.
Don't let 2016 end with a whimper. It deserves to go out in a Champagne-soaked, laugh-until-your-cheeks-hurt, best-vacation-ever BANG.
1. Vilnius, Lithuania
Picture this: a city dotted with medieval relics and cobblestone streets is dusted with a fine layer of snow. The dwindling sunlight twinkles off of the frozen River Neris, winding through the village center, while you slip on hand knitted mittens and sip hot chocolate. Vilnius, the romantic capital city of Lithuania, is a place tailor-made for the perfect winter Instagram.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
History and art buffs will be on board with the Gothic churches and old world architecture and we have three words for the adventure seekers: Winter. Snowmobile. Safari.
2. New Orleans
Keeping your squad local doesn't mean having any less fun—New Orleans is proof positive of that. Scooting down to the Big Easy in January is a smart move since you'll be hitting the party pre-Mardi Gras when prices skyrocket.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
Hot jazz, fresh beignets 24/7, friendly locals, and the greatest party city in North America—what's not to love about NOLA?
3. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin is the perfect spot for group vacations, thanks in part to its walkability and the sheer numbers of "we have to do this!" adventures (hello, Guinness Storehouse).
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
The annual New Year's Festival in Dublin is a cavalcade of party opportunities (Dec. 30 to Jan. 1) featuring cool-kid concerts, outdoor art installations, poetry slams, and shirtless fire breathers. Better yet: Most events are free!
4. Costa Rica
Pristine beaches fringed with palms, hike-ready active volcanoes, lush rainforests, and more so-beautiful-I'm-gonna-cry terrain rises up to meet you in Costa Rica. It's the perfect antidote to snow-buried winters of North America.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
Winter is the perfect time to visit Costa Rica, especially if you hate being sweaty. December ushers in the country's dry season filled with 70-degree temps—the perfect time to hike through those mind-blowing rainforests.
5. Barcelona
"This is where it all began ... There is where I understood how far I could go," Picasso once said of Barcelona. The dashing city still acts as a lightning rod for art, cuisine, and culture.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
If you've always wanted to go to Barcelona but couldn't afford it, New Year's Eve might be your answer. The winters are mild there compared to other parts of Spain and your off-season squad will be rewarded by with cheaper room rates and thinner crowds.
6. Puerto Rico
Want an exotic trip without leaving the country? Puerto Rico may be your perfect vacation. The beautiful island has everything to make your squad happy: great food, fantastic music, and miles of beaches (the average high in January is 83°F—definitely bikini weather!).
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
Puerto Rico is worth the trip for the mofongo alone (a mouth-watering dish of garlicky fried green plantains mixed with pork cracklings), but there's so much more to soak in: the San Juan forts, a bioluminescent bay, the El Tunque rain forest, and the "party of the year" San Sebastián Street Fest.
7. Chiloé Island, Chile
Head (way) south of the border to have a once-in-a-lifetime date with a penguin colony. Magellanic and Humboldt penguins arrive to this tiny island December to March to enjoy their summer in the southern hemisphere.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
There are penguins. Done.
8. Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is beautiful all year round, but it is dazzling during winter. There's plenty of powder for snow bunnies to conquer, but there's also luxe shopping & dining, hot air balloons, and more winter wonderland to explore.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
Skiers will fall in love with the mounds of glittering, fresh snow (some of the best in North America!) while indoor kids will love lodge life, hot cocoa, and roaring fireplace included, natch.
9. New Zealand
New Zealand is an adventure waiting to be seized, especially in January when local life is in full bloom. There's a dizzying amount of snorkeling, hiking, and water sports to conquer and—bonus!—it's peak penguin breeding season.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
January is New Zealand's warmest month so you'll be visiting it mid-summer, right when the winter blues are hitting your hometown squad the hardest. Show them a picture of the lush, to-the-horizon green scenery and they'll be Paypal-ing you their share of the Airbnb within minutes.
10. Big Bend National Park, Texas
Nature lovers, rejoice! The jaw-droppingly beautiful Santa Elena Canyon is the pearl in Texas' oyster, made even better by the winter-sparse crowds and much cooler temps.
Plus: Texans are BBQ proud so bring your appetite.
How to Sell Your Squad on It:
You're one sunrise hike away from truly bonding with your crew.