Net-A-Porter's President Reveals the Travel Essentials She Doesn't Leave Home Without 

If there's one person who knows how to travel in style, its NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER President Alison Loehnis. And thanks to their chic travel shopping site JET-A-PORTER, stocking up for a fabulous vacay is easier than ever. Below, we drill Loehnis on what she doesn't leave home without. Get ready, #wanderlust will ensue.

Tell us a little bit about what prompted JET-A-PORTER to launch?

We are always traveling, and we know that our customers travel just as frequently. In fact, our customer travels several times throughout the year, and we want to be sure that we are her destination for her fashion needs as she plans her vacation wardrobe. While a customer in Sydney might be looking for the perfect swimsuit, our NYC customer might want a parka. JET-A-PORTER offers a carefully curated edit suited to our global customer. It evolves continually to meet her vacation wardrobe needs – no matter the season.

What’s your approach to dressing when you’re on vacation?

When it comes to vacation, I like to keep my wardrobe pretty relaxed. I don’t like to be overdressed - lots of easy pieces and no heels at a beach location, ever. When I travel to warm destinations, I’ll pack an assortment of dresses, sandals, and swimsuits – all with a pop of color as a change to my monochromatic London look. I’m a denim junkie, so I also always throw in a few pair of jeans.

Do you have favorite beauty products that you can’t fly without?

Beauty products that multi-task or help with dehydrated skin are always in my carry on – especially during long haul flights. I love Chantecaille Gold Energizing Recovery Mask. These little eye masks are perfect for tired eyes. I’m a huge fan of Sarah Chapman and her overnight facial always does the trick and it smells fantastic. No matter where I go, I use a moisturizer with SPF. I love Sisley-Paris’ Tinted Sunscreen Cream; it’s a great combination of cover-up and skin protector.

What is one capsule collection that really stands out to you since launch?

We launched a gorgeous Chloe capsule collection inspired by Ibiza in the ‘70s earlier this summer. We thought about the Chloe girl mixed with the NET-A-PORTER woman, and what would really resonate while evoking the spirit of summer in a laid-back, and bohemian way. The exclusive collection perfectly exemplifies the cross between both brands in a feminine and cool way.

What are the FIVE things from NET-A-PORTER you always bring with you, whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure?

My Saint Laurent leather tote is a must no matter where I am traveling. It holds all my essentials. I also always bring a cozy sweater or cape for overnight flights. I love the Row's luxurious 'Dusana' cape which layers perfectly. I always wear flat boots from Chloe or Golden Goose sneakers for travel. In terms of beauty, products that multitask are crucial while traveling. Allies of Skin has a great facial mist that hydrates skin; it’s 50 ml so perfect to take on the flight. Lanolips has a 15 ml two-in-one balm that is good for lips, hands, that is perfect to tuck into my handbag for flights.