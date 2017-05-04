6 Fun Mom-Daughter Trips to Take for Mother's Day

If you are not feeling the good old brunch/flowers combo, and are still wondering how to surprise mom this Mother's Day, we have you covered. When was the last time you spent some quality time with your mom? We thought so.

Instead of buying her something she'll use once and forget about pretty quickly, make a long weekend out of the holiday and take her on an unforgettable trip that will earn you major cool-daughter points. Remember that brunch we mentioned? Imagine how much better it would be if, instead of the usual spot, you took her for crab cakes and jazz in New Orleans. Or if your mom is the outdoorsy type, jet off to Spain or Costa Rica for a weekend full of hikes and beautiful views.

Here, we rounded up six trip ideas that will make this Mother's Day a lot more special (for both mom and you).

