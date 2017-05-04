6 Fun Mom-Daughter Trips to Take for Mother's Day

If you are not feeling the good old brunch/flowers combo, and are still wondering how to surprise mom this Mother's Day, we have you covered. When was the last time you spent some quality time with your mom? We thought so.
Instead of buying her something she'll use once and forget about pretty quickly, make a long weekend out of the holiday and take her on an unforgettable trip that will earn you major cool-daughter points. Remember that brunch we mentioned? Imagine how much better it would be if, instead of the usual spot, you took her for crab cakes and jazz in New Orleans. Or if your mom is the outdoorsy type, jet off to Spain or Costa Rica for a weekend full of hikes and beautiful views.
Here, we rounded up six trip ideas that will make this Mother's Day a lot more special (for both mom and you).
1. Charleston, SC
One of Charleston’s historic hotels, Andrew Pinckney Inn, has a special Mother’s Day “Girls Getaway” package for mother/daughter duos. It includes deluxe accommodation for two nights, a $20 bike taxi credit for transportation to the famed King Street Shopping District, a $30 gift certificate for a number of wonderful restaurants, and a $100 gift card you can spend however you want.
2. Spain
You and mom can bond on a self-guided hike through the Camino de Santiago, or discover hidden tapas bars and bustling squares on the crooked medieval streets of Burgos. Gothic cathedrals, ancient churches, delicious regional specialties, what more could you want?
For more information, go to: countrywalkers.com
3. Scottsdale, AZ
Opt for a relaxing weekend (and a couple of pampering sessions) at Well & Being spa at The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Their "spa’arty package" features a 60-minute spa treatment (from stress-relieving massages and anti-aging intraceutical facials to energizing magnesium treatments and detoxifying body wraps), a complimentary lunch, a retail gift, and a 20% retail discount.
4. Herradura, Costa Rica
Anyone can use some relaxing Pura Vida vibes and delicious food. The newest restaurant at Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Hacienda Kitchen, offers a special “Mothers Menu," which includes traditional Costa Rican dishes that mom might even want to take the recipes for. Oh, and did we mention that the resort is located on the Pacific Coast? You know, in case you want to start working on that summer tan.
5. New Orleans, LA
Treat mom to a shopping spree in New Orleans before taking her for drinks and dinner at one of the Crescent City's many Creole restaurants. Then, the next day, grab beignets at Café de Monde before detoxing with a spa treatment.
6. New York City, NY
NYC never disappoints. Go on a sightseeing cruise along the Hudson for unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline before catching a play or a musical on Broadway. If you'd rather stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city, head to Brooklyn Botanic Garden for an afternoon stroll.