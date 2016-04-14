Pinterest's 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations Will Give You a Serious Case of Wanderlust

We’re just a couple of months away from the official start of summer, which means it’s time to actually start planning something for all those vacation days you've been hoarding since January. In need of destination inspiration? We asked Pinterest for the most pinned travel locations from around the world this year so far, which include glorious national parks, a mysterious swimming hole, and a sparkling cave with some very special inhabitants. Intrigued? Keep scrolling.
WATCH: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World
1. Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas
Why settle for a run-of-the-mill, neutral toned beach when you could sun yourself on pink sand? This famous, three-mile long stretch, located on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, gets its rosy hue from a microscopic sea creature called Foraminifera, whose pink and red shells break down and become incorporated into the sand. It’s also an excellent beach for swimming, due to its calm waters and year-round warm temps.
2. Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
A UNESCO World Heritage site, this destination is one of the oldest national parks in Southeast Europe, and the largest national park in Croatia. The 73,000+ acres include a handful of brightly colored, interconnected lakes, a stunning array of flora and fauna (including 55 different species of orchids!), and gorgeous waterfalls.
3. Lago di Braies, Italy
Lago di Braies (also known as Pragser Wildsee, Lake Prags, or Braies Lake) is located in the mountains of Northern Italy and is adored by all who visit. Travelers can take in the striking rock formatting and turquoise waters by hiking around the lake or renting rowboats.
4. The Waitomo Glowworm Caves of New Zealand
The name says it all. This famous cave on the North Island of New Zealand is home to a large population of glow worms, whose incandescent behinds create a spectacular twinkling effect. Visitors will also get an up-close look at centuries-old limestone formations in all shapes and sizes.
5. Cascada Bigar, Romania
Cascada Bigar, commonly referred to as Bigar Waterfall and located in Romania's Anina Mountains, is one of the most unique waterfalls in the world due to its dramatic covering of vibrant green moss. Don’t you just want to dive in?
6. The Azores, Portugal
This collection of nine volcanic islands provides tourists with opportunities to bike, swim, golf, yacht, and paraglide (just to name a few activities) around lush landscapes and azure waters. The islands, which rest in the North Atlantic, are each known for unique characteristics; for example, Santa Maria is famous for its fossils, São Miguel for its lakes, and Faial for the Capelinhos Volcano.
7. Trolltunga, Norway
Trolltunga ("Troll’s Tongue"), the scenic cliff above Lake Ringedalsvatnet in Norway, offers breathtaking views and a rigorous, 10-12 hour hike—perfect for adventurers and thrill-seekers.
8. Faroe Islands, Denmark
The self-governing Faroe Islands, which are approximately halfway between Norway and Iceland but belong to the Kingdom of Denmark, are often visited for their exquisite sea caves and verdant Cliffs of Eysturoy.
9. The Grand Canyon’s Havasu Falls, Arizona
Already have plans to visit the Grand Canyon? Be sure to check out Havasu Falls, which drop into an ethereal pool of water, turned blue-green over time thanks to a high calcium carbonate concentration. Go for a swim behind the falls, and then dry off with a picnic at one of the surrounding tables.
10. Jacob's Well, Texas
Allegedly discovered in the 1850s, Jacob’s Well is a small, clear underground spring located a few hours outside of Austin. Part of this landmark’s draw is that no one has ever reached the bottom, save for a couple professional divers. However, that hasn’t stopped hundreds of people from enjoying the spring’s balmy temperature and beautiful surroundings.