Most Exotic Beaches You Can Visit All Year Round

Beaches are not just the curvy coastlines of a titanic sea; they remain the grounds for lustrous wildlife, exquisite greenery, romantic getaways, and an all-around luxurious experience. The good news is you don’t have to shipwreck yourself Gilligan-style to truly get away from it all. Instead, check in to one of these exotic beach resorts, where soft sand, glassy seas, and crowd-free sights come standard.
From wind and wave battered west coast beaches buffered by the Atlantic Ocean to calm coves along the Mediterranean, these beaches remain balmy for the whole year and beckon both beach and outdoors lovers alike. Harness the wind in Brazil or voyage north to the Grace Bay, where the mountains plunge into sandy bays with dazzling aquamarine water.
Oh, and did we mention these sites are open all year round? Hurry up and make waves before the rest of the world discovers these spots. From colored sand to hidden caves, here are 11 of the most exotic beaches all around the world.
1. The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
The rocky shoreline of the Virgin Gorda is the prominent construction of The Baths. The most memorable element of this hidden cove is the colossal display of granite boulders that fill the beach for miles, some extending to as big 40 feet in diameter. These formed from molten rock that never reached the surface. White sand surrounds pools made from the giant rocks. Through time, natural erosion around the corners of broken rock fashioned the artistic display today that you can experience today.
-
2. Cable Beach, Broome, Australia
This picturesque beach encompasses 22 kilometers along the whitest of sand. Red cliffs accessorize the backdrop by dangling over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. But the best part? The camel rides at sunset you can take along the famous Australian beach. At low tide, you can even marvel at the 130-million-year-old dinosaur footprints. Did we mention it’s also a great location for watching dolphins and migrating whales?
-
3. Praia dos Carneiros, Tamandare, Brazil
This underrated utopia is the perfect place for a honeymoon or wedding. Couples should definitely take advantage of the small wedding chapel located on the beach. The three R’s are all yours—rest, relax, and romance are all available at its plentiful restaurants and generous accommodations. This hidden gem is tucked away from the touristy beaches of Porto de Galinhas, but natives say it is hands down the prettiest beach in the area.
-
4. Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba
Adventure seekers, this one’s for you. The water here is not disturbed like seawaters to the north, resulting for miles of pure aquamarine water. The crystal clear springs of Playa Paraiso comprise pools on the soft white sand while a mangrove forest surrounds the framework of the magnificent Cuban beach. Feel free to rent a jeep to explore the many roads and paths that are entwined within the area. Its many diverse activities include black coral reef, scuba diving, and most notably, riding horseback along the beach.
-
5. Major’s Bay Beach, St. Kitts, West Indes
Take advantage of this hidden gem now; proposals to develop and remodel it are underway. This magnificent melting pot in St. Kitts is a fusion of both English and French traditions and architecture. Here, you will discover the customary water sports, but for animal lovers, this island paradise proposes a distinctive luxury. The abundance of rare tropical birds makes this an obligatory destination for bird watchers. If you desire something a little more hands-on, sociable monkeys that have been brought over by pirates entertain tourists near the beach.
-
6. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica
This seven-mile stretch of white sand and clear water is a breathtaking sight, and nothing captures the essence of Negril better than watching the sunset melt into the water atop the projecting cliffs. Negril is famous for many things such as cliff diving into the clear soft waters of the Caribbean, but one of their more prominent features is the nude beaches they offer.
-
7. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Provo, once ranked “Best Beach” by Conde’ Nast magazine, has won World Travel Awards several years in a row. Uninhabited caves and miles of coral reefs close to the shore await exploration, and you can even climb atop the rugged hills that splatter the landscape. It is most famous for its world class diving. For those who crave more extravagance, the five-mile beach area is replete with luxury hotels and condominiums.
-
8. Ofu Beach, Ofu Island, American Samoas
Get this: the Ofu Beach of the American Samoas is uninhabited. This one-of-a-kind natural wonder can only be accessed by a direct plane ride. The difficulty of getting to it adds to its wonder; Ofu Beach offers unprecedented views from atop its cavernous cliffs, and boasts unbeatable water conditions for swimming and snorkeling. It is undoubtedly the ideal adventure pad for backpackers and hikers.
-
9. El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
El Nido is a haven for 5-star island resorts, but you'll discover that their local town offers many budget digs and moderately priced hotels as well. It is considered to be the best beach in the Philippines by locals and is often referred to as Philippines’ last frontier. El Nido houses an array of possibilities—marble cliffs, crystal water filled lagoons, and vibrant fish are plentiful. Off the beach, you will unearth lush mangrove forests, dazzling waterfalls, and historic caves that date back as far as 2680 BC.
-
10. Baja do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
Baja do Sancho greets you with white sand and emerald green water for as far as eye can see. In the bay area, you will uncover towering cliffs where visitors appreciate watching playful dolphins and tranquil turtles. If you visit during their rainy seasons, the beach has an extraordinary treat of two natural waterfalls that empty into the sea.
-
11. Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesian Islands
Experience the sunset melting into the turquoise waters off a location rumored to be one of the best beaches in the entire world. Located at the tip of Bora Bora, you find a mini paradise chockfull with activities for both daring and laid back lifestyles. We recommend splurging in a bungalow on the water, but more traditional hotels are offered as well. This petite island can become a lavish experience if desired, but it can also cater to your more budget friendly needs.