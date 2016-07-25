The 5 Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Will Make You Want to Book a Trip ASAP

Looking for a meal with a view? The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, which grade eateries based solely on the look of their spaces, just came out with its shortlist of the 217 most avant-garde, stunning places to grab a drink or a bite—on earth. The judges include hospitality VIPs and editors from around the globe and the awards honor canteens spanning 70 countries from Michelin-star mega-hits to fleeting pop-ups. While scrolling through all 200-plus picks is a dazzling display of eye candy, we chose five of our favorites that we're ready to fly across the world for.