The 5 Most Beautiful Places in the World, According to Photographer Douglas Friedman

If you follow photographer Douglas Friedman, aka The Facinator, on Instagram, you're well aware that he travels a lot. It seems like every week, we scroll through our feed and experience a new case of FOMO from a different breathtakingly beautiful locale. With the possibility of spring vacation looming, we tapped the pro 'grammer for his five picks of the most scenic places to visit. Consider your bucket list made.
Watch the video below or scroll down to see all of his gorgeous suggestions.
-
1. The Oman Desert, Oman
With endless dunes and spectacular mountains in the distance, this desert off the Persian Gulf "really feels more like a painting from a fairy tale than a real place," Friedman says.
-
2. Marfa, Texas
This desert city in West Texas is one of the photographer's most frequented locations, so we're not surprised it holds a special place in his heart. "It's impossible to describe and difficult to obtain," he says. "I think that's what makes it one of the most beautiful places on earth."
-
3. Annapurna, Nepal
Covered in a veil of snow, the Himalayan mountains boasts nine of the 10 highest peaks on earth, including Mount Everest. Perhaps Friedman puts it best: "There's nothing sexier than being on top of the world."
-
4. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
This picturesque town in the uplands of Bali surrounded by rainforest and rice paddies is "almost a cliché vision of a tropical paradise," Friedman says.
-
5. Halong Bay, Vietnam
Emerald waters and limestone islands make this scenic body of water in the country's Quảng Ninh Province a popular travel destination, and, Friedman adds, "one of the most romantic places on the planet."
For more of Friedman's work, visit thefacinator.com.