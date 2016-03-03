The 5 Most Beautiful Places in the World, According to Photographer Douglas Friedman

If you follow photographer Douglas Friedman, aka The Facinator, on Instagram, you're well aware that he travels a lot. It seems like every week, we scroll through our feed and experience a new case of FOMO from a different breathtakingly beautiful locale. With the possibility of spring vacation looming, we tapped the pro 'grammer for his five picks of the most scenic places to visit. Consider your bucket list made.

Watch the video below or scroll down to see all of his gorgeous suggestions.