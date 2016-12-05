7 Stylish Places to Shop in Miami That Aren't the Least Bit Cheesy

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Miami! Throughout December, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the so-called Magic City, whether you're looking to dine oceanside or hit up the hottest nightlife haunts. Check out everything we're loving about Miami right now.
Whether your style is haute couture or hipster cool, Miami has chic retailers, from art deco department stores to boho boutiques, to suit you. Here, seven shops where you’re guaranteed to avoid the South Beach tourist trap and score everything from the buzziest book club pick to the latest pair of Yeezys.
-
1. ALCHEMIST LEVEL 5
You can’t miss this glass-and-steel cube floating on the fifth floor of a parking garage, where labels ranging from Céline to Yeezy are artfully arranged under 48 moving mirrors.
1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-531-4815; alchemist.miami
-
2. THE WEBSTER
Owner Laure Hériard-Dubreuil edits the pieces inside this 1939 art deco landmark from the collections of more than 100 designers, many of which, like Eres swimwear, make capsules exclusively for the store.
1220 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-7899; thewebster.us
-
3. BAL HARBOUR SHOPS
National flagships such as Neiman Marcus and Saks, local institutions like Oxygene boutique, and hot restaurants including the Italian eatery Carpaccio make this mall a first stop for both wardrobe updates and yummy bites.
9700 Collins Ave., 305-866-0311; balharbourshops.com
-
4. EN AVANCE
This chic boutique lives up to its name (“ahead of schedule” in French) with a selection of items from all over the world, such as silk slip dresses made in New York and hand-embroidered bikinis from Italy.
53 NE 40th St., 305-576-0056; enavance.co
-
5. DEL TORO
The Italian-made shoes here are as edgy as the building that houses them—an unmissable black-and-white-striped warehouse with a mural of the store’s namesake bull inside.
2750 NW Third Ave., 305-571-8253; deltoroshoes.com
-
6. BROWNES MERCHANTS & TRADING CO.
Bathing beauties make their way to this spot for mani-pedis or blowouts, or to follow the Tan Commandments, the in-house fake-bake bible. It’s also a great place to stock up on skincare must-haves from Molton Brown and SkinCeuticals.
1688 Jefferson Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-7544; brownesbeauty.com
-
7. BOOKS & BOOKS
This amazing independent bookstore has outposts all over town, but the mother of them all is inside a Mediterranean Revival mansion in Coral Gables, built around a courtyard café that regularly hosts live music.
265 Aragon Ave., 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com