4 Hot Spots Worth Visiting on Your Next Trip to Miami

Miami may be known for its burgeoning hotel circuit—replete with spas, pools, and scenic rooftop bars—but the best nightlife spots aren’t limited to those with a key card. After all, that wouldn’t be fair to the locals. From cult-favorite brunch haunts to late-night tacos joints, here are the places that are definitely worth checking out, even if you won’t be checking in—just in time for South Beach Wine & Food Festival this weekend.