4 Hot Spots Worth Visiting on Your Next Trip to Miami

Miami may be known for its burgeoning hotel circuit—replete with spas, pools, and scenic rooftop bars—but the best nightlife spots aren’t limited to those with a key card. After all, that wouldn’t be fair to the locals. From cult-favorite brunch haunts to late-night tacos joints, here are the places that are definitely worth checking out, even if you won’t be checking in—just in time for South Beach Wine & Food Festival this weekend.
-
BACHOUR
This daytime-only haunt is popular for breakfast (smoked salmon scramble) and sweet fixes alike (it offers seven types of mousse alone).
600 Brickell Ave., 305-330-6310; bachourbb.com
-
GLASS & VINE
Chopped winner and hometown son Giorgio Rapicavoli is drawing foodies in droves with his farm-to-table garden of eatin’ in Peacock Park.
2820 McFarlane Rd., 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com
-
BODEGA
South Beach’s own tricked-out taco truck is open until 5 a.m., making it an obvious after-party joint—complete with a bar attached.
1220 16th St., 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com
-
JUVIA
High atop the chicest garage ever, enjoy a pineapple martini with pedestrian Lincoln Road below you and a rain-forest wall behind you.
1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com