INSTYLE HEARTS MIAMI

4 Hot Spots Worth Visiting on Your Next Trip to Miami

4 Hot Spots Worth Visiting on Your Next Trip to Miami
Courtesy (4)
February 23, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
by: ELENI N. GAGE

Miami may be known for its burgeoning hotel circuit—replete with spas, pools, and scenic rooftop bars—but the best nightlife spots aren’t limited to those with a key card. After all, that wouldn’t be fair to the locals. From cult-favorite brunch haunts to late-night tacos joints, here are the places that are definitely worth checking out, even if you won’t be checking in—just in time for South Beach Wine & Food Festival this weekend. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet
 
 
Back to Top