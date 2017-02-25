9 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Miami

Miami used to be known as the playground of bronzed beach babes, but in the past 15 years, the coastal destination has morphed into a mecca for contemporary art and burgeoning culinary talent, thanks to the annual Art Basel fair, South Beach Wine & Food Festival—kicking off this weekend!—and the larger-than-life graffiti murals and food trucks in Wynwood. Plus, the city’s hotel circuit boasts some of the best spas, pools, restaurants, and nightlife spots on the East Coast. Here, the latest places where city scenesters do everything but sleep.
-
PB STATION
The hometown heroes of the Pubbelly Boys Group have opened some of the city’s best-loved restaurants. Their latest venture? A train-themed pan-American eatery in a converted 1925 beaux arts bank. After dinner, head up to the rooftop for a nightcap at the Pawn Broker.
121 SE First St., 305-420-2205; pbstation.com
-
QUINTO LA HUELLA
For a scenic bite, stiletto-wearing lovelies go to the Stateside incarnation of Uruguay’s famed beachside grill for free-range meat, fish roasted over a wood fire, and vertigo-inducing views of Biscayne Bay.
788 Brickell Plaza, 786-805-4646; quintolahuella.com
-
SUGAR
The people lounging in the sofa pit or sitting on the hand-carved teak bar stools are almost as stunning as the city skyline seen from the 40th-floor garden at the first U.S. outpost of this swanky Asian chain.
788 Brickell Plaza, 786-805-4655; east-miami.com
-
THE 1 ROOFTOP
This sky-high scene opens at 8 a.m. so eco-friendly hedonists can get an early start on sipping organic wines and nibbling sushi.
2341 Collins Ave., 866-615-1111; 1hotels.com
-
27
Weekends are for shakshuka, bananas Foster pancakes, and lox croquetas in a homey 1930s cottage on the campus of the Freehand, Miami Beach’s haute hostel. Wash it down with a pitcher of smoky margaritas before walking over to the Broken Shaker, the courtyard bar that started it all for the guys behind the hospitality group Bar Lab.
2727 Indian Creek Dr., 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com
-
FAENA DISTRICT
Part of a new hotel and entertainment complex, the Faena Forum cultural center hosts performances and exhibitions, but the hotels themselves (dreamed up by Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, costume designer Catherine Martin) are home to museumworthy art too. Case in point: Damien Hirst’s Gone but Not Forgotten, a gilded woolly mammoth skeleton relaxing in the Faena Hotel’s garden.
3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800; faena.com
-
BASEMENT
A rec room on steroids, the lower level of Ian Schrager’s latest Miami Beach hotel offers disco bowling, a nightclub, and the one thing no other resort here has: an ice-skating rink.
2901 Collins Ave., 786-257-4500; basementmiami.com
-
LADY BAMFORD SPA
After a long day in the sun and before a hot night out, recharge with a facial at the brand-spanking-new Lady Bamford Spa, opening this month.
2341 Collins Ave., 866-615-1111; 1hotels.com
-
HYDE BEACH
Located in the heart of South Beach at the SLS Hotel, Hyde Beach boasts over 8,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space dreamed up by designer Phillipe Starck, including a bar, two pools, and plenty of all-day parties.
1701 Collins Ave., 305-674-1701; sbe.com