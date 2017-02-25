9 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Miami

Miami used to be known as the playground of bronzed beach babes, but in the past 15 years, the coastal destination has morphed into a mecca for contemporary art and burgeoning culinary talent, thanks to the annual Art Basel fair, South Beach Wine & Food Festival—kicking off this weekend!—and the larger-than-life graffiti murals and food trucks in Wynwood. Plus, the city’s hotel circuit boasts some of the best spas, pools, restaurants, and nightlife spots on the East Coast. Here, the latest places where city scenesters do everything but sleep.