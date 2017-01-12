The Ultimate Guide to Mexico City

In the age of the megalopolis, Mexico City is dominating. Also called Distrito Federal, it’s home to 21.2 million people within 573 square miles. There’s enough local markets, street tacos, design museums and Art Deco charm to inspire lifelong locals to perpetually keep exploring. For tourists, it’s a choose your own adventure, from Polanco cocktail bars to Roma gallery hopping to La Condesa boutiques and a wall painted every imaginable Instagrammable color in between (think Yves Klein blue, cotton candy pink and turquoise). The capital is a city of neighborhoods.

Palm-lined boulevards host the fiercest traffic jams I’ve ever seen. But the metro is cheap and clean, and a progressive municipal government has repaved and pedestrianized several neighborhoods, starting with the Centro Histórico, so biking is more popular than ever.

Here are some fabulous places to stay, eat, drink and shop, and some exciting things to do, not to mention a few places to score the perfect Snap or story.

WHERE TO STAY Hotel Downtown Undine Pröhl 1 of 1 Advertisement

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK Contramar courtesy Contramar Chiquitito Café Karla Díaz Cano y Chiquitito Café Alipús Endémico Alipús Condesa 1 of 3 Advertisement

WHERE TO SHOP Fábrica Social courtesy Fábrica Social 180° courtesy 180 Shop El Bazaar Sábado courtesy El Bazaar Sabado Goodbye Folk Fernanda Luque 1 of 4 Advertisement