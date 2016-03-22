4 Must-Visit Vintage Stores in Los Angeles

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now.
Ask for shopping advice from any native Angeleno and they’ll likely insist on visiting one of Los Angeles’s top-notch vintage boutiques. The city is practically overflowing with shops that sell secondhand goods, from Levi’s 501s to designer duds worthy of a red carpet. You just need to know where to look!
There are endless options to choose from, so before you go, narrow down what you’re looking for: A Rolling Stones tee with perfect rips and a faded wash? What Goes Around Comes Around on La Brea Ave. is the place to search. Trendy, everyday looks with that L.A. vibe? Opt for a vintage crawl down Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood. The street is lined with no-nonsense storefronts that specialize in unique treasures.
If you’re on the hunt for secondhand designer pieces, of-the-moment dresses, or accessories worthy of an Instagram flat-lay, we’ve sifted through the city’s best. With vintage stores accruing new inventory almost every day, we can’t help but go back again and again. Here are four of our fave places to find buried treasure:
1. Collection
This vintage boutique in Echo Park houses some of the best old-school denim in the city. Sift through expertly sourced Levi’s and Wrangers to find your perfect pair. While you’re at it, scoop up other mint-condition duds like Valentino frocks and Issey Miyake tunics.
1282 W. Sunset Blvd.; 213-640-2572; collectiononline.us
2. Fashionphile
This non-descript shop on Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills is actually a treasure trove of rare, luxury handbags, from Celine to Chanel. Its collection of impossible-to-find pieces makes it a must-visit. Just make sure to book an appointment before you go.
9551 Wilshire Blvd.; 310-279-1136; fashionphile.com
3. Resurrection
If you’re looking for impeccable secondhand designer frocks, this is the place to find them. The racks are lined with Balenciaga, Alaia, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, and more. Plus, Resurrection's inventory runs the gamut, from dresses to blouses to sunglasses—and everything in between.
8006 Melrose Ave., 323-651-5516; resurrectionvintage.com
4. Shareen Vintage
It’s hard to leave empty handed after a visit to this downtown warehouse, which overflows with magical dresses from decades past. Shareen even has a bridal section for nostalgic brides looking for a gorgeous, secondhand gown. But take note: there’s a “no boys allowed” policy!
1721 N. Spring St.; 323-276-6226; shareen.com