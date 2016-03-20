Venice's Late Sunday Afternoon Is More Than a Store for Cool Scarves

If you think Late Sunday Afternoon is just a scarf store, think again. What began as founder Matthew Schildkret’s practice of making shawls for friends and family has grown into a uniquely handcrafted Venice brand offering a wide range of goods.

With a well-merchandised storefront on Lincoln Blvd. (snuggly nestled between other newly opened shops Christy Dawn and Bassike), Late Sunday Afternoon offers one-of-a-kind ascots, handkerchiefs, blankets, and, yes, scarves, all handmade on-site by Schildkret. The shop also stocks its own line of refurbished vintage clothing (think sturdy canvas jackets) and ultra-soft, ultra-thin cotton tees. But the real surprise is its collection of global goods only available in-store: vintage dresses handpicked from Amsterdam, Edison bulb lamps crafted by a California woman, inspired children’s books, handmade wooden spoons, leather goods, candles, notebooks, and greeting cards.

The brand’s ethos is heavily rooted in community and many of its offerings are culled from its talented network of friends. It gifts Nest Blankies to children in the Los Angeles foster care system, and it collects its scrap fabric for local animal rescue group MaeDay’s dog beds.

Late Sunday Afternoon’s mantra, "Knotted and Blessed," threads through its entire line—from the materials selected to the spiritually inspired knotting of the fabrics, so it may just spark an interest in travel, adventure, and soul-searching—after you're done with your retail therapy sesh, that is.

1920 S. Lincoln Blvd.; 310-450-0290; latesundayafternoon.com.