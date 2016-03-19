The Blonde Salad's 5 Tips for Not Dressing Like a Tourist While Visiting Los Angeles

Headed to Los Angeles and want to blend in at all the hotspots? We’re taking cues from native Italian turned Beverly Hills resident Chiara Ferragni, aka The Blonde Salad blogger (above). The trick? Keep it casual. Below, her top five tips for dressing like a local:

1. Layer as much delicate jewelry as possible. Go for strands of personal pieces over chunky bracelets and bibs.

2. Pack flats. Seriously. You won’t see women teetering in stilettos around this town. Keep your arches intact with a pair of slides or flatforms.

3. Don't bother brushing your hair. Skip the too-done look and grab some dry shampoo for just-rolled-outta-bed waves.

4. Keep warm in light, fuzzy outerwear. Temps drop at night, so stay toasty in a lightweight topper like the one Ferragni is wearing.

5. Slip into '90s supermodel jeans. The higher the waist, the better, and extra credit for vintage. Ferragni's preferred pairs are remastered Levi’s by Re/Done.