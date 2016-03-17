3 Shopping Strategies From an A-List Stylist for Your Trip to Los Angeles

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now.
Monica Rose, who dresses street-style supernovas Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner (above), offers her advice for spectacular shopping in Los Angeles:
Don't Just Go For the Clothes
She adores stores with covetable clothes and ambiances, like Just One Eye, which is housed in Howard Hughes’s former ￼HQ. “I discover new brands there, and they stock cool designers, like Alexandre Vauthier,” she says. 7000 Romaine St.; 888-563-6858.
Know the Best Curators
Some shop owners are famous for creating your dream closet. “Elyse Walker does excellent ￼buying,” she says. “I love her mix of high-end and up-and-coming designers.” 15306 Antioch St.; 310-230-8882.
Don't Skip the Classics
For the likes of Comme des Garçons and Rick Owens, hit Maxfield. "It's unlike any other destination," she says. 8825 Melrose Ave.; 310-274-8800.