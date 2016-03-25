The 4 Best Juice Spots in Los Angeles (and What to Order)

Los Angeles is often chided for its readiness to hop onto the latest health food trends, and the longest line in town is often the one at Whole Foods. But there’s one fad that has survived the diet tests of time: cold-pressed juice. And it shows no signs of slowing down, with new spots popping up around Los Angeles every day.

Filled with brightly colored elixirs, each promising benefits from clearer skin to increased energy, pressed juice bars have become almost as ubiquitous as Starbucks in L.A. There are so many choices, in fact, that it can be difficult to sift through them all and discover the very best juice this city has to offer. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, testing the tonics to ensure that, whether you’re going on a full-blown cleanse or just looking for a tasty nutrient-rich beverage, you’ll find exactly what you're craving. (Yes, they actually taste so good they’ll keep you coming back for more!)