The 4 Best Juice Spots in Los Angeles (and What to Order)

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now.
Los Angeles is often chided for its readiness to hop onto the latest health food trends, and the longest line in town is often the one at Whole Foods. But there’s one fad that has survived the diet tests of time: cold-pressed juice. And it shows no signs of slowing down, with new spots popping up around Los Angeles every day.
Filled with brightly colored elixirs, each promising benefits from clearer skin to increased energy, pressed juice bars have become almost as ubiquitous as Starbucks in L.A. There are so many choices, in fact, that it can be difficult to sift through them all and discover the very best juice this city has to offer. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, testing the tonics to ensure that, whether you’re going on a full-blown cleanse or just looking for a tasty nutrient-rich beverage, you’ll find exactly what you're craving. (Yes, they actually taste so good they’ll keep you coming back for more!)
1. Beaming
Beaming offers a wide variety of pressed juices and smoothies, as well as a range of healthy ready-to-eat salads, soups and snacks. Its food cleanses incorporate the drinks, but you can also buy them a la carte for daily radiance boosting. It’s a one-stop-shop to help you “live beaming.”
What to order: Radiance Juice (cucumber + pear + spinach + rose water + lemon + shizandra berries + chlorophyll).
Benefits: Detoxifying, hydrating, alkalizing and low glycemic.
3 locations throughout Los Angeles; livebeaming.com
2. Moon Juice
The name says it all: Moon Juice is simply magical. Stop in for 100-percent organic, cold-pressed juices, nut and seed Moon Milks, Cosmic Provisions (nuts, crisps, and other snacks), Moon Dust powder supplements (Gwyneth Paltrow loves them!), and Moon Pantry staples (flours, seeds and other must-haves).
What to order: Goodness Greens (celery + spinach + dandelion + kale + parsley).
Benefits: Alkalizes, boosts energy, detoxifies and lifts mood.
2 locations in Los Angeles; moonjuiceshop.com
3. Juice Served Here
Founded in 2013 by two fashion industry executives with a passion for health and aesthetics, Juice Served Here prides itself on throwing convention out the window. The juice concoctions are aptly named and totally unique. Not based in L.A.? No problem—JSH ships nationwide.
What to order: The Juice Flight (a pre-selected sampling of the 10 most popular juices).
Benefits: Taste a little bit of everything before you commit to a whole bottle.
12 locations throughout Los Angeles; juiceservedhere.com
4. Kreation Juice
With the goal of providing nourishing, clean fuel for the body, mind and spirit, Kreation makes all of its raw juices from farmers' market certified organic fruits and vegetables purchased locally in Santa Monica. Its Beverly Hills location even boasts a juice ATM, where you can buy juice 24/7.
What to order: Marjan's Favorite (pineapple + aloe vera + cucumber + romaine + parsley + spinach + turmeric + chia seeds + chlorophyll).
Benefits: Beautifies hair, skin and nails and aids digestion.
12 locations throughout Los Angeles; kreationjuice.com