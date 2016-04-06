Start Packing—We Uncovered Los Angeles's 5 Best New Hotels

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! We're highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now .

If the recent influx of boutique hotels in Los Angeles is any indication of future lodging trends, then run-of-the-mill hotels may be a thing of the past. Ever since these smaller, more personalized spaces started zeroing in on exactly what Angelenos love (farm-to-table room service menus; artisan bath products), the L.A. hotel scene has been on a steady upswing. Posh rooftops, plush bedding and an impossibly comfortable home-like vibe have stepped up overnight stays—and it’s only the beginning.

Although L.A. is teeming with classic hotels beloved by the rich and famous, the sudden rise of these too-cool spots has definitely got our attention. Whether your travel plans include activities in the beach cities or romps in the Hollywood Hills, we’ve pinpointed the best boutique accommodations in every neighborhood. Check out this list of editor-approved spots and get ready to rest your head in style.