Start Packing—We Uncovered Los Angeles's 5 Best New Hotels

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! We're highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now.
If the recent influx of boutique hotels in Los Angeles is any indication of future lodging trends, then run-of-the-mill hotels may be a thing of the past. Ever since these smaller, more personalized spaces started zeroing in on exactly what Angelenos love (farm-to-table room service menus; artisan bath products), the L.A. hotel scene has been on a steady upswing. Posh rooftops, plush bedding and an impossibly comfortable home-like vibe have stepped up overnight stays—and it’s only the beginning.
Although L.A. is teeming with classic hotels beloved by the rich and famous, the sudden rise of these too-cool spots has definitely got our attention. Whether your travel plans include activities in the beach cities or romps in the Hollywood Hills, we’ve pinpointed the best boutique accommodations in every neighborhood. Check out this list of editor-approved spots and get ready to rest your head in style.
-
1. LOS FELIZ: HOTEL COVELL
This Eastside den is as boutique as it gets. Hotel Covell is comprised of just five beautifully designed rooms, and almost none of the features you’d associate with a standard hotel—no round-the-clock lobby or concierge here. It is, however, perched atop beloved Bar Covell, where guests can venture for libations and order room service. Each suite (meant to tell an episodic story of the fictional character who inspired the hotel) feels more like an apartment, outfitted with a kitchenette, Parachute linens and amenities by upscale apothecary line, Malin+Goetz. It’s an ideal set-up for trips that will bring you to Los Angeles on a long-term basis.
Hotel Covell, 4626 Hollywood Blvd., 323-660-4300; hotelcovell.com
-
2. KOREATOWN: THE LINE
With sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills from its swanky rooftop, Koreatown’s Line Hotel is a hipster’s dream. Born in 2014, its 388 guestrooms are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom furniture and even specially commissioned watercolor artwork and photography prints. The modern hotel also houses a number of bars and restaurants and even a boutique style “gift shop” making it a destination that will impress even the most jaded travelers.
The Line Hotel, 3515 Wilshire Blvd.; 213-381-7411; thelinehotel.com
-
3. HOLLYWOOD: MAMA SHELTER
If a playful, kitschy vibe is what you crave, then the brand new Mama Shelter hotel in Hollywood will be right up your alley. This six-story abode opened its doors late last year, bringing the first taste of the Mama Shelter collection of boutique hotels to the U.S. The 70 guest rooms, dreamed up by designer Thierry Gaugain and the Trigano family (who brought us Club Med), are unlike any others. You may find unique items like Keith Richards’s memoir or L.A.-centric scripts (Pulp Fiction; The Big Lebowski) nestled in your bedside table. The brand new rooftop, which will feature a Mediterranean restaurant as well as 360-degree views of the city is set to debut in early April.
Mama Shelter, 6500 Selma Ave., 323-785-6666; mamashelter.com
-
4. WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS: THE LONDON HOTEL
The London Hotel has been an L.A. mainstay for years, but it re-invented luxury last May with its 11,000-square-foot penthouse inspired by Vivienne Westwood. A true celeb experience, the penthouse is now L.A.’s largest luxury suite and is accessible only through a private corridor that opens up to 6,000-square-feet of pure extravagance—and costs a whopping $25,000 per night. The multi-room suite features polished stone floors, plush furniture (with Vivienne Westwood cushions and upholstery), Tibetan wool rugs and even a full-size kitchen and dining room. The cherry on top is a 5,000-square-foot private outdoor rooftop terrace, complete with panoramic city views. If the penthouse is outside your budget (and unless you’re Justin Beiber, we’re guessing it is), you can still get the celeb experience by booking one of The London’s more modestly priced rooms, which begin at $399 per night.
The London Hotel, 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., 866-282-4560; thelondonwesthollywood.com
-
5. WEST SIDE/BEACH CITIES: ONEFINESTAY
Want to live like a local? Get the California experience by booking a beachfront home-away-from-home through a luxury rental company like Onefinestay.com. A step up from an Airbnb, it’s the perfect way to insert yourself into the heart of your chosen borough (touristy spots, be damned!), while still enjoying fresh linens, upscale toiletries and fluffy towels like you would find in a hotel. Members who rent their homes on the site also contribute to a directory to help you discover the best local shops, restaurants, bars and hidden gems you won’t find in any guidebook.