8 of the Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles (and What to Order at Each One)

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now.
There’s a very good reason the in-the-know foodies sitting next to you in the popular eateries of Los Angeles are busy taking artful snaps of their meals (like @bonnietsang, one of our fave L.A. Instagrammers). The city's dining scene has exploded as of late, with new and delicious spots opening every day–from world-class restaurants to uber-popular food trucks. Who wouldn’t want to commemorate the beautiful fare at all of these exciting places?
L.A.’s food culture—with its wealth of diverse cuisine spread across the city—and its laid-back vibe mean even hole-in-the-wall joints can have stellar food, long lines, and 5-star reviews on Yelp (case in point: life-changing Guisados tacos).
But with thousands of restaurants to choose from, how do you pick your next meal? To make the decision easier, we've rounded up our favorite newcomers, all of which have opened their doors in L.A. within the last few months, from Venice Beach to Echo Park and every neighborhood in between. Check out our picks below and don't forget to make a resy.
1. Trois Familia
Jon Shook, Vinny Dotolo, and Ludo Lefebvre, the L.A. chefs behind cult favorite restaurants Trois Mec and Petit Trois, have reteamed on Trois Familia, a new French-Mexican brunch spot in Silver Lake. It sits in an unassuming strip mall on Sunset Blvd. but, trust us, the fare is far from basic. We recommend the churro French toast, beet tartare tostada, and crispy hash brown chilaquiles with avocado. Wash it down with house made horchata.
3510 Sunset Blvd.; 323-725-7800; troisfamilia.com
2. Au Fudge
The whimsical new eatery from actress Jessica Biel, stylist Estee Stanley, and author-producer Kimberly Muller is so much more than a restaurant. Yes, it has a killer cocktail program and an organic menu of elevated classics (truffle grilled cheese, kale caesar salad, churro ice cream sliders), but the space doubles as a wonderland for kids and adults alike. Expect mismatched vintage crystal glasses, reclaimed wood tables, and fun surprises like a spiral staircase that leads up to a cozy tree house, and a bookcase that opens to reveal a hidden playroom. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun.
9010 Melrose Ave.; 424-288-4268; aufudge.com
3. Rose Cafe
When the original Rose Café shuttered, Venice Beach collectively shed a tear. Luckily, Chef Jason Neroni (Superba, Catch & Release) and the Sprout LA Restaurant Collaboration claimed the spot and held true to the cafe that the community loved, with an upgraded menu of Neroni’s seasonal, globally influenced cuisine. The sizable space now houses a beer garden, a full market and bakery, a Verve Coffee bar, a 40-foot cocktail bar, and both indoor and outdoor dining spaces serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Opt for the Rose breakfast burrito in the morning (with scrambled eggs, braised bacon, avocado, smoked cheddar, peanut poblano mole, and crispy potatoes). For dinner, the seasonal vegetable tartlet and hearth roasted chicken is a must.
220 Rose Ave.; 310-399-0711; rosecafevenice.com
4. Viviane
Tucked inside the iconic Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills, this mid-century haven designed by Kelly Wearstler offers California-inspired menu items like ricotta with chanterelle mushrooms and pastrami-cured wild salmon tartare. Grab a table poolside, order the tasting flight of three Manhattan cocktails (one traditional, one Rob Roy, one Cuban), and pretend you're in an episode of Mad Men. If you're not already on vacation, you'll certainly feel like it at this swanky eatery.
9400 W. Olympic Blvd.; 310-407-7791; vivianerestaurant.com
5. Winsome
Located at The Elysian in Echo Park, this uber-cute eatery pays homage to the building’s mid-century architecture. The space, filled with nautral woods and bright light, has an upscale diner feel, with a wallpaper (Phil Dike’s 1938 watercolor Sunshine in Echo Park) worthy of Instagram. Right now, it’s open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, with dinner service coming soon. The harissa chicken salad sandwich is a lunch favorite, while the classic fried egg sandwich (with Hooks aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and herb butter on a Kaiser roll) and semolina pancake served with seasonal preserves and chestnut honey are perfect breakfast options. As for the pastries, don’t leave without trying the Matcha Concha, a sweet bread with a matcha sugar shell (and while you're at it, grab a La Colombe coffee to-go).
1115 Sunset Blvd.; 213-415-1818; eatwinsome.com
6. Otium
With a neighbor like The Broad (L.A.’s new must-visit contemporary art museum), you know this restaurant is held to high standards. The modern design is sophisticated yet rustic, with an open kitchen that merges the indoor and outdoor space seamlessly. Chef Tim Hollingsworth (of The French Laundry) helms the kitchen here, using wood fire and sustainable ingredients grown in the restaurant’s garden. Eclectic, vibrant, and seasonal flavors can be found across the menu, from the wood oven hash (brisket, spicy crème fraiche, fried egg) for brunch, to the prawns with lime, chili, coconut curry, and peanut for dinner. Order the bartender’s choice cocktail for a fun surprise to pair with your meal.
222 S. Hope St.; 213-935-8500; otiumla.com
7. Hanjip
This Korean barbecue spot in Culver City recently opened to much fanfare thanks to a joint partnership between chefs Chris Oh (from Seoul Sausage Co., Escala, Nomad Kitchen) and Stephane Bombet (Picca, Mo-Chica, Paiche, Terrine, Faith & Flower, Viviane). Just like your fave Koreatown BBQ spot, you can cook meats at your table, like bulgogi and pork belly. Make sure to try all the delicious banchan too (the side dishes that accompany main dishes), like kimchi, marinated bean sprouts, and more.
3829 Main St.; 323-720-8804; hanjip.com
8. Spartina
West Hollywood’s Spartina, from Chef Stephen Kalt (Caulfield’s), is the newest neighborhood Italian restaurant on Melrose Ave. Designed by interiors guru Heather Ashton, it features a fresh, market-driven menu and a killer al fresco patio. Fun fact: Kalt opened the original Spartina restaurant in New York City’s Tribeca back in 1994. It’s now reincarnated on the West Coast, so expect a strong L.A. influence on the menu, with items like fried Tuscan kale and burrata raviolo with sea urchin, basil, shiso, and virgin olive oil.
7505 Melrose Ave.; 323-782-1023; spartina.la