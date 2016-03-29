8 of the Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles (and What to Order at Each One)

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now .

There’s a very good reason the in-the-know foodies sitting next to you in the popular eateries of Los Angeles are busy taking artful snaps of their meals (like @bonnietsang, one of our fave L.A. Instagrammers). The city's dining scene has exploded as of late, with new and delicious spots opening every day–from world-class restaurants to uber-popular food trucks. Who wouldn’t want to commemorate the beautiful fare at all of these exciting places?

L.A.’s food culture—with its wealth of diverse cuisine spread across the city—and its laid-back vibe mean even hole-in-the-wall joints can have stellar food, long lines, and 5-star reviews on Yelp (case in point: life-changing Guisados tacos).

But with thousands of restaurants to choose from, how do you pick your next meal? To make the decision easier, we've rounded up our favorite newcomers, all of which have opened their doors in L.A. within the last few months, from Venice Beach to Echo Park and every neighborhood in between. Check out our picks below and don't forget to make a resy.

