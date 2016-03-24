6 Secret Spots on Melrose Place in Los Angeles

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now .

An afternoon on Melrose Place means shopping at some of Los Angeles’s chicest retail storefronts—from Isabel Marant, with its enviable succulent garden, to the tucked away Oscar de la Renta atelier, to the Irene Neuwirth shop, set up like a living room and filled with colorful jewels and trinkets. Plus, who doesn’t love peeking at the lacy delicates in luxe lingerie boutique Kiki de Montparnasse?

The quiet, tree-lined sidewalks of Melrose Place are a refuge from the busy streets that surround it, making this stretch of retail gold a mini oasis in the middle of West Hollywood. Home to fashion houses like Marni, Chloé, Carolina Herrera, Bottega Veneta, and Monique Lhuillier, the street also accommodates boutiques that specialize in elevated basics like Equipment, Vince, and A.P.C. Add Aussie-export Zimmermann (beloved by Kate Middleton), which recently set up its flagship here, making visiting Melrose Place a no-brainer.

But before you go, know that there are hidden gems nestled out of plain sight: Storefronts behind storefronts, courtyards, alleyways, second-levels, and bell ring-only entries. Take note of our favorite secret spots if you want to venture beyond the ivy-covered walls: