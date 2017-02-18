The Most Instagrammable Afternoon Teas in London

London Fashion Week is officially upon us. And while the clothes are sure to please, the smoggy city is home to one of the most time-honored culinary traditions: afternoon tea. Here, four places to load up on Earl Grey and finger sandwiches, whether you're killing time between shows or want a quiet respite to scroll through your Instagram feed (and post a photo or two yourself, of course).
1. The Mirror Room at Rosewood London
Located a stone's throw away from The Store Studios—a popular LFW venue—the lavish Mirror Room's brand-new Art Afternoon Tea is inspired by big-name artists the likes of Banksy, Damien Hirst, and Yayoi Kusama, and includes cakes, mousses, and tarts modeled after their work, along with signature champagne cocktails and wines.
252 High Holborn, +44 20 3747 8620; rosewoodhotels.com
2. The Sanderson Hotel
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland, this five-star hotel offers a specially-themed Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea featuring menus inside vintage books, teapots emblazoned with kings and queens, and five teas named after the characters in Lewis Carroll's classic novel.
50 Berners St., +44 20 7300 5588; morganshotelgroup.com
3. Sketch
This all-pink brasserie is a veritable feast for the eyes, with plush scalloped chairs, curvy banquettes, and a bar with a rose gold metal backdrop—not to mention the menu of finger sandwiches, brightly-colored macarons, and eclairs, all of which can be replenished at your request for no extra charge.
9 Conduit St., +44 20 7659 4500; sketch.london
4. The Berkeley
The Berkeley's designer afternoon tea, appropriately named Prêt-à-Portea, is a fashion girl's dream, with a menu of desserts modeled after iconic looks, like Burberry trench coats and Moschino's McDonald's-inspired bags, amended every six months to reflect the changing seasons, naturally.
Wilton Pl., +44 20 7235 6000; the-berkeley.co.uk