We Discovered London's Secret Shopping Spot: Lamb's Conduit Street

There's no shortage of must-stop shops in London. We've already shared our lists of editor-approved picks for shopping like a local and sightseeing like a cool kid in England's culture-filled hub, but one quiet lane in particular is worthy of a chunk of your time while visiting: Lamb's Conduit Street. From British-made leather shoes to rare wines and every trinket and staple item in between, this stretch of shops and restaurants offers a unique selection of classically English options that pack a contemporary twist. Check out five of the street's can't-miss spots below.
-
1. Grenson
This wood-lined boutique is a trove of British-made leather shoes for both women and men. Traditionalists come for the timeless styles, fashion fans for the modern updates.
40 Lamb's Conduit St.; 020-3689-2970, grenson.com.
-
2. Noble Rot
The main reason to visit this bar and restaurant is for its carefully curated selection of rare and unusual wines. Another reason? The bites they're paired with, like buttery, peppery slip sole.
51 Lamb's Conduit St.; 020-7242-8963, noblerot.co.uk.
-
3. Folk
Arranged among jars of flowers and potted palms, the clothes here feel like the staples of a cool architect's wardrobe: plain were it not for graphic patterns and boxy cuts.
53 Lamb's Conduit St.; 020-8616-4191, folkclothing.com.
-
4. Persephone Books
Tiny and delightful, this publishing house-cum-bookshop is also incredibly specific. Its reissues of out-of-print novels written by women in the first half of the 20th century are perennial best sellers.
59 Lamb's Conduit St.; 020-7242-9292, persephonebooks.co.uk.
-
5. Oliver Spencer
This street is well known for its menswear stores, and Oliver Spencer is one of the best. It stocks handcrafted classics with subtle details, like an oxford shirt with a slim collar.
62 Lamb's Conduit St.; 020-7269-6444, oliverspencer.co.uk.