Georgia May Jagger Shares Her 3 Favorite London Spots

With those 'gram-friendly red phone booths and His Royal Cuteness Prince George, our sibling across the pond doesn't lack for charm. And while you can feel the excitement of the city's young creatives turning everything from the art scene to the culinary world upside down, the equally palpable hum of history is what makes this capital truly one of a kind.
When it comes to impossibly cool British It girls, Georgia May Jagger is definitely at the top of our list—and with good reason. At the ripe young age of 24, the professional beautiful person-slash-designer (and progeny of supermodel Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger) has fronted fashion campaigns for English brands from Pepe Jeans to Vivienne Westwood, and her trademark gap-toothed smile helped land her a beauty contract with Rimmel London. Suffice it to say, the born-and-bred Londoner knows all about life on the other side of the pond—which is why we asked for her top three places to eat, shop, and wander aimlessly. Scroll through below to see her picks.
1. TO EAT: FFIONA’S
“For date night, Ffiona’s restaurant on Kensington Church Street is very romantic, with vintage vases,” says Jagger. The most requested dish? Fish and chips, of course.
51 Kensington Church St., ffionas.com.
2. TO SHOP: LIBERTY
“I find the ambience quite relaxing—I’m not sure why,” says Jagger. It likely has something to do with the store’s impressive display of its trademark floral and graphic prints.
208-222 Regent St., liberty.co.uk.
3. TO VISIT: RICHMOND PARK
“There are beautiful parks in London,” says Jagger. “Richmond Park is very scenic and close to where I grew up. It’s great for walks along the canals.”
178 Kings Rd., royalparks.org.uk/parks/richmond-park.