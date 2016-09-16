These 7 Movies Let You Travel to London Without Leaving Home

London’s cityscape is as diverse in architecture as it is expansive, spanning double the square mileage of New York City. Iconic landmarks, from Big Ben to British Intelligence Headquarters, transport moviegoers across the pond. Scroll through to check out the top seven films set in London-town.

Mary Poppins (1964)

This iconic Disney film starring a young and exceedingly talented Julie Andrews, showcased London’s skyline. The unprecedented layering of animation and life-like film as well as the true story of Walt Disney’s mission to make Mary Poppins a reality was also featured in Tom Hanks's 2013 Saving Mr. Banks.

Notting Hill (1999)

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, an effortlessly endearing match, navigate the complicated love story of a book store owner and famous actress in this rom-com classic.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Before catching the next film in the Bridget Jones franchise, Bridget Jones's Baby, out Sept. 16, revisit where it all started. In the original movie the 32-year-old title character, played by Renée Zellweger, navigates the world of dating alongside costars Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Love, Actually (2003)

Arguably one of the most well-known and well-liked films set during the holiday season, Love, Actually focuses on several different London lives that eventually intertwine in one manner or another. The set-up inspired following films like Valentine’s Day (2010) and New Year’s Eve (2011).

The King's Speech (2010)

This film, starring Colin Firth, looks at the life of King George VI, whose impromtu rise to the throne was made even more difficult by his struggle with a speech impediment. The movie took home four Academy Awards in 2011 for Best Picture, Best Actor (Colin Firth), Best Director (Tom Hooper), and Best Original Screenplay (David Seidler).

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Robert Downey Jr., stars as the brilliant and bitingly sarcastic Sherlock Holmes in this 2009 film focused on a string of mysterious murders linked to Lord Blackwood. The sequel, Game of Shadows, earned more than $540 million making it the 12th highest grossing film of 2011 worldwide.

Skyfall: James Bond (2012)

Daniel Craig’s run at becoming Bond, James Bond in this sequel to Casino Royale reaches a solemn end. A wide shot of British Intelligence headquarters just before a massive explosion is one of the most memorable climaxes in Bond history.