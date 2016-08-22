10 Can't-Miss London Stores to Shop Like a Local

With those gram-friendly red phone booths and His Royal Cuteness Prince George, our sibling across the pond doesn’t lack for charm. But this month—with London Fashion Week and the London Design Festival—England's hub has enough going on to push FOMO levels sky-high. And while you can feel the excitement of the city's young creatives turning everything from the art scene to the culinary world upside down, the equally palpable hum or history is what makes this capital truly one of a kind—in addition to its shopping scene. The city's best stores stock so many ace finds—from posh printed frocks to tickety-boo teapots—you'll spend months saying, "Oh, this? I picked it up in London." Scroll down for 10 editor-approved shops that you won't want to miss.
1. Dover Street Market
After moving off its namesake street and reopening on a lively thruway in Central London, Comme des Garçons' famous concept store has tripled in size, spanning five floors of a 1912 building that was the first-ever Burberry shop. A few designers were given carte blanche to dream up their own areas, including J.W. Anderson's cheerful playground setup, pictured here.
18-22 Haymarket; 020-7518-0680; london.doverstreetmarket.com
2. YMC
If you're looking for: Cool-kid staples
Short for "you must create," YMC is a brand for East London's most modern-minimal dressers, so it makes sense that it has a busy outpost in Shoreditch, the city's hipster hangout. Pieces like sneaker-sandal hybrids and superwide culottes are simple but impactful.
23 Hanbury St.; 020-3432-3010; youmustcreate.com
3. Hostem
If you're looking for: Concept couture
More like a film set than a shop, Hostem boasts slatted wood floors and a distressed wooden trunk for a cash desk, plus clothing that fits the cinematic mood: dresses and tops from Dries Van Noten and Lanvin along with promising upstart designers.
28 Old Nichol St.; 020-7739-9733; hostem.co.uk
4. Whistles
If you're looking to: Dress to impress
Hankering for a wide-leg chiffon jumpsuit or a prim lace-trimmed silk dress? Whistles is known for pared-back, polished clothes that are perfect for weddings, work meetings, and weekend get-togethers.
12 St. Christopher's Place; 020-7487-4484; whistles.com
5. Mawi
If you're looking for: Statement bags and baubles
Opulent is the word for Mawi's glimmering, huge-stone necklaces, bracelets, clutches, and rings. They might look vintage were it not for their spikes, neon hues, and sharp geometric details.
11 Calvert Ave.; 020-7033-9853; mawi.co.uk
6. Sophia Webster
If you're looking for: Whimsical shoes and more
Stilettos with butterfly wings attached, speech-bubble-shaped bags, and silvery pointy flats are all among the offerings at the British designer's delectable new flagship in the heart of tony Mayfair.
124 Mount St.; 020-7729-7004; sophiawebster.com
7. House of Hackney
If you're looking for: Prints on prints on prints
To step into this Shoreditch boutique is to enter a pattern paradise: Palms adorn the walls, cheetah-print dresses hang on the rails, and pillows are covered in drawings of lounging cats. A bird-emblazoned toiletry bag is a fun take-home.
131 Shoreditch High St.; 020-7739-3901; houseofhackney.com
8. Monologue
If you're looking for: Scandi style
On Shoreditch's busy Redchurch Street you'll find apothecaries, chocolatiers, clothing boutiques—and Monologue, which stocks all the makings of a crisp Scandinavian home. Notable pieces include a collection of vases fashioned from marble and oxidized metals.
93 Redchurch St.; 0759-0565-884; monologuelondon.com
9. Liberty London
If you're looking for: Bits and bobs
Housed in a '20s-era building, this department store is known for its archive of pretty floral designs, which come on everything from teapots to scarves—the ideal only-from-London souvenirs. A flower shop, hair salon, and café make it an all-day destination.
Regent St.; 020-7734-1234; liberty.co.uk
10. Cowshed
If you're looking for: Lotions and potions
Come for the natural, made-in-Britain bath bubbles, scrubs, and candles. Stay for the amazing pedicures in the comfiest overstuffed armchairs, each one facing its own retro-looking television.
Foubert's Place; 020-7534-0870; cowshedonline.com