8 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in London

Once you've 'grammed Big Ben and taken in the best of London's shopping scene, you're ready to blend in like a local. And luckily, we've got your Brit-approved itinerary at the ready. From chic cocktail bars and ultra-glam cafes to charming hotels and Snapchat-worthy galleries, there's no shortage of hotspots to hit. Scroll down for eight of our top picks.
1. Dandelyan
This glass-walled cocktail bar on the ground floor of the Mondrian hotel is a stone's throw from Shakespeare's Globe and the Tate Modern. We recommend the zesty mimosas.
20 Upper Ground; 020-3747-1000; morganshotelgroup.com
2. Frame
Quirky themes such as Dance Like Beyoncé and '80s Aerobics distract you from the intense workouts at this boutique gym. Classes like barre, Pilates, and trampolining will surely leave you wobbly; console yourself with a cropped top or leggings from the shop.
29 New Yard Inn 020-7033-1855; moveyourframe.com
3. The Connaught
London does hotel bars better than most other cities, and the best of the bunch are at the opulent Connaught hotel. Come here for the fire-warmed, old-school lounge with wingback armchairs, or the glitzy Champagne bar hidden in a quiet corridor of the hotel.
Carlos Place; 020-7499-7070; the-connaught.co.uk
5. The Wolseley
Fashion folk do breakfast at this café, which feels all-out glamorous with its high ceilings and black-and-white-tiled floor. The full English breakfast will fill you up until dinner; if you're feeling fancy, ask for the off-menu caviar omelet.
160 Piccadilly; 020-7499-6996; thewolseley.com
6. Mae Deli
Co-owned by the creator of the dairy-and gluten-free Deliciously Ella blog, beloved for its vegan energy ball and kale salad recipes, this is the place for healthful pick-me-ups like green juice and açaï bowls. Order them for takeaway and enjoy them in nearby Hyde Park.
21 Seymour Place; no phone; themaedeli.com
7. Chiltern Firehouse
Ivy-swathed charm runneth over at this 26-suite hotel on a sweet, boutique-lined street in Marylebone. Small rooms aren't an issue given you'll never want to leave the charming downstairs bar.
1 Chiltern St.; 020-7073-7676; chilternfirehouse.com
8. Newport Street Gallery
Prime your Snapchat: This gallery from controversy-stoking artist Damien Hirst is made for social media—from the prescription-drug-themed restaurant to the current exhibition of works by Jeff Koons.
Newport St.; 020-3141-9320; newportstreetgallery.com