5 British TV Shows to Stream Now

Chalk it up to the British knack for high-brow wit, or to London being a particularly history-rich and photogenic setting, but the Anglo capital makes for some seriously awesome award-winning television. Crime drama, super sleuthing, intelligent banter, romance, and righteousness are just some of the exciting tidbits in store in our favorite London-based shows. Scroll through to see which stream strikes your fancy.

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie star in The Night Manager, a mini series based on a novel with the same name written by John le Carré. The six-episode series follows character Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier turned spy of sorts. The series’ director, Susanne Bier, took home an Emmy this weekend for Best Director in a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

Stream from Amazon.

Luther

Idris Elba stars as Luther, the brilliant yet tormented detective who struggles with the intricate minds and motives of serial killers. It’s a spine-tingling drama that earned Elba a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award this year as well as a Golden Globe in 2012.

Stream from Amazon.

Sherlock

Emmy-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch plays a modern Sherlock Holmes in this series that also features a Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman, Bilbo Baggins, The Hobbit) as a war veteran from Afghanistan. It’s brilliant by nature as Sherlock’s unequivocal intellect pieces together seemingly impossible clues to solve mysteries.

Stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror portrays multiple fictional (yet spine-tinglingly realistic) settings that change with each episode to depict a reality overrun by technology. It’s reminiscent of a 1984 meets Her and circles back to modernize The Twilight Zone. The last episode of the first series titled, “The Entire History of You” will also be turned into a feature-length film produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Stream from Netflix.

Doctor Who

Despite a yearlong hiatus, this epic sci-fi reboot has a cult following as strong as ever. Doctor Who follows a scientist from another planet as he travels through time in his spaceship called a TARDIS (short for “Time and Relative Dimensions in Space”). The scientist also regenerates making Peter Capaldi the 12th actor to play this role. Series 10 will pick up again in 2017 featuring Pearl Mackie as Bill, Dr. Who’s counterpart after a holiday special.

Stream seasons 1-8 from Amazon Prime.