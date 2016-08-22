3 Fall Markets to Visit in London

With temperatures hovering around a crisp 61 degrees, fall is the perfect season to partake in London's bustling bazaars. From fresh food and flowers to antiques and art, there are plenty of stroll-worthy (not to mention, 'gram-worthy) markets to peruse while making your way through the city. Check out three of our favorites below.
-
1. Borough Market
Chockablock with food stalls since the 11th century, Borough Market is now one of London's most popular attractions. Sample cheeses, cookies, and chorizo, and end with oysters at Elliot's Café.
8 Southwark St.; boroughmarket.org.uk
-
2. Columbia Road Flower Market
You can always tell the blooms of the moment by walking through the East End on a Sunday: After passing locals holding armfuls of hydrangeas, ranunculus, or eucalyptus, you'll know exactly what to pick up.
Columbia Rd.; columbiaroad.info
-
3. Maltby Street Market
A closed-off alley with bunting hanging overhead, this is one of the quieter markets. Try the high-end grilled cheese and stop by the Lassco Ropewalk, an eccentric antiques shop.
41 Maltby St.; maltby.st