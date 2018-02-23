How to Eat Your Way Through Miami Like Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgōd

It goes without saying that Jonathan Cheban loves food. When he's not appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur—and token friend of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé—is quite literally eating up a storm, diligently chronicling his various foodscapades on Instagram under the aptly named handle @foodgod. Considering many of Cheban's go-to spots are in Miami, one of his frequent culinary destinations, who better to give his restaurant picks for this weekend's South Beach Wine & Food Festival? "The food scene in Miami is as diverse as the people who live there," he recently told InStyle. "There's something for everyone, from authentic Southern fare to Asian fusion."
Without further ado, here are the places to hit if you want to do Miami Foodgōd-style.
1. Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
"Nestled inside the recently renovated Plymouth Hotel is Miami's first Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill. Famed for its creative sushi and omakase, it is their signature fried chicken that I crave daily. The elevated Japanese food coupled with the hip and luxurious vibe of the hotel makes the perfect setting for any meal of the day."
336 21st St., 305-800-0404; blueribbonrestaurants.com
2. MAKOTO
"Open for lunch daily, Makoto is one of my favorite places to indulge in brunch. Chef Makoto Okuwa has created a modern Japanese menu smack in the middle of the gorgeous Bal Harbour Shops. Sushi with a side of shopping? Yes please. Expect an exceptional sushi bar selection, traditional dishes, robata-grilled fish, and handcrafted beverages. Insider tip: ask for their caviar platter. It's amazing."
9700 Collins Ave., 305-864-8600; makotorestaurant.me
3. PRIME 112
"Steak, stars, and style. Prime 112 is always classic and consistent, which makes it my go-to spot for a great dinner full of steak and seafood platters. Part of Myles Chefetz's famed restaurant group, his unmatched quality of food, service, and dining experience makes it a Miami Beach staple."
112 Ocean Dr., 305-532-8112; mylesrestaurantgroup.com
4. KOMODO
"With David Grutman at the helm, this pan-Asian restaurant it is always a good time. The vibe is fun and lively, and the food is great so it's always packed. I love their Peking duck and their amazing sashimi platters that the sushi chef prepares especially for me. You can't forget about dessert because I just designed an over-the-top extravagant treat for their dessert menu: Behold "The Foodgōd Baked Alaska Surprise"—you won't be able to stop yourself from eating it, or Instagramming it."
801 Brickell Ave.; 305-534-2211; komodomiami.com
5. PLANTA
"David Grutman is at it again by partnering with the popular Toronto restaurant on its first-ever U.S. location in the trendy South of Fifth neighborhood. Opening this week, Planta is the going to be the hippest place to eat healthy even when you are craving otherwise with its creative, flavorful menu of all plant-based items. Some of my favorites: coconut ceviche, Korean fried cauliflower lettuce wraps, and The Frenchie Pizza. This food makes you forget you are eating plant-based! Also, it has a rooftop farm where they grow fresh vegetables."
850 Commerce St.; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com