How Model Jasmine Tookes Packs for a Trip to Palm Springs

For our Packing List series, models and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.
On this never-a-dull-moment Coachella kickoff weekend, model Jasmine Tookes has touched down in nearby Palm Springs, where she’ll be holding down the fort at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis. On the eve of the big event, InStyle caught up with Tookes to find out what’s in her suitcase. Read on for her packing list and best advice on avoiding post-plane puffiness.
Over-packer or under-packer?
Over-packer!
What’s your best packing advice?
I would say to plan all of your outfits before packing. Since I'm typically an over-packer it helps me keep it simple.
What's your ideal airplane outfit?
I’m always wearing a comfy jumpsuit. I have so many and they’re perfect for traveling!
How many bags?
I am bringing one really big suitcase and a couple of garment bags! My favorite luggage is my Louis Vuitton roller. I'm packing Victoria's Secret bralettes, Girlfrnd denim, Lili Claspe jewelry, and multiple sheet masks. I love to put them in the freezer. It reduces swelling so I use one every morning before heading out to a festival.
Shop It: Louis Vuitton Pégase Légère 55; $3,800. Grlfrnd Petite Helena High-Rise Straight Jean; $228. Victoria's Secret Triangle Lace Bralette; $20. Victoria's Secret Lace & Mesh Scoopneck Bralette; $29.50. Lili Claspe Horn Cuff Bracelet; $1,250. Lili Claspe Mood Ring; $88.
What are your carryon musts?
I carry a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and I always have headphones, my iPad and moisturizer. I have a Victoria's Secret beauty bag and in it I have the Velvet Matte Lip Stains, mascara and foundation! All of the essentials.
Shop It: Louis Vuitton Carryall; $1,730. Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Lip Stain; $14. iPad Air 2. Victoria's Secret Large Beauty Bag; $16.80.