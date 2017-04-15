How Model Jasmine Tookes Packs for a Trip to Palm Springs

For our Packing List series, models and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.​​​​​​

On this never-a-dull-moment Coachella kickoff weekend, model Jasmine Tookes has touched down in nearby Palm Springs, where she’ll be holding down the fort at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis. On the eve of the big event, InStyle caught up with Tookes to find out what’s in her suitcase. Read on for her packing list and best advice on avoiding post-plane puffiness.

Over-packer or under-packer?

Over-packer!

What’s your best packing advice?

I would say to plan all of your outfits before packing. Since I'm typically an over-packer it helps me keep it simple.

What's your ideal airplane outfit?

I’m always wearing a comfy jumpsuit. I have so many and they’re perfect for traveling!