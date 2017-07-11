This Island of Rescue Puppies Is a Dog Lover's Paradise

Just when you thought life didn’t get any better than a cat café, dog lovers have found a new paradise on this island filled with rescue puppies. Yes, it’s an actual place on the island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos where you can go and play with a puppy on the beach.
Potcake Place, a dog rescue charity, lets visitors take their adoptable puppies to nearby beaches in the hopes that the human interaction and socialization will help them be more prepared when they find their forever home. Jane Parker-Rauw started the organization in 1997 as a way to get puppies off the streets. Since then, she’s gotten up to 500 puppies adopted each year, according to ABC News.
Tourists can take out the puppies in the morning before the sand gets too hot for their little paws and play with them in the sun. And while it seems like every dog lover’s dream, it’s actually super beneficial for the animals as well.
“We would get a puppy … who would come in obviously scared of people,” Parker-Rauw told ABC News. “And after we send them out, you’ll suddenly see a puppy who was once cowering in a corner as soon as the door opens, they’re now up wagging their tail, greeting people.”
Do it for the puppies.