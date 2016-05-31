16 Stars Tell Us Where to Spot Them on Your Next Trip to N.Y.C.

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now .

No one does New York quite like the stars do. Between red carpet premieres, restaurant openings, and designer shops on almost every corner, Manhattan is a constant hotspot for star-studded activities. Even when they're not hitting up the latest A-list events, celebrities like Jude Law, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, and more spend their time taking in the best that N.Y.C. has to offer, from trying out the trendiest 'gram-worthy food options to staying (or partying) at the hottest hotels. We asked 16 stars to dish on their favorite New York City staples—scroll down to find out their must-stop spots, and make plans to pop by on your next trip to the Big Apple.