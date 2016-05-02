8 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Downtown New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now.
This story first appeared in InStyle’s May 2016 issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.
If you're among the record number of tourists flooding N.Y.C. this year, you need not set foot outside Downtown. This 4-square-mile patch boasts the city's best eats, boutiques, and waterfront strolling, along with abundant new selfie ops at the Renzo Piano-designed Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District and Santiago Calatrava's $4 billion Oculus transit hub. From Chinatown to SoHo, the East Village to the Financial District, every neighborhood has its own personality—all the more reason to visit each one.
At the top of our list of must-stop-shops is Barneys New York’s recently-opened downtown location. Fashion and design fans alike are raving about the retailer's return to the spot where it was founded 90 years ago. A helix-like staircase ascends airy, open-plan floors showcasing tightly curated goods like art. When you're all shopped out (as if!), stop at Freds for small plates, a lighter take on the noted Uptown power-lunch spot.
Of course, there’s no shortage of restaurants, bars, cafes, and even workout studios to hit up while you’re downtown. Scroll down for eight of our favorite spots.
-
1. Indochine
A fashion-crowd perennial: Olivia Palermo kicked off her Nordstrom collection at the French-Vietnamese fusion spot, and Prabal Gurung jokingly calls it his place. Is that Marc Jacobs and Jenna Lyons bumping chopsticks over spicy beef salad?
430 Lafayette St., NoHo; 212-505-5111; indochinenyc.com.
-
2. BY CHLOE
Chef Chloe Coscarelli had no idea her modest fast-casual would be such a hit, but lines have been out the door since it opened in July. Majorly photogenic fare like Mom's Cinnamon Roll and the Beet Bloody Mary have turned vegan dining into a spectator sport.
185 Bleecker St., Greenwich Village; 212-290-8000; bychefchloe.com.
-
3. MR. PURPLE
Sitting atop the 15th floor of the newly opened Hotel Indigo is a cooling station with a pool and 5,000-square-foot terrace that might be the summer clubhouse you've been looking for.
180 Orchard St., Lower East Side; 212-237-1790; mrpurplenyc.com.
-
4. PAUL'S COCKTAIL LOUNGE
Hidden in the underbelly of the Roxy Hotel, the spot owned by DJ Paul Sevigny is one of the toughest doors in the city. It helps if your posse includes his sis Chloë, Dree Hemingway, or Lily Donaldson.
2 Avenue of the Americas, TriBeCa; 212-519-6681; paulscocktaillounge.com.
-
5. CAFÉ SELECT
Like a trip to Switzerland minus jet lag. The all-hours SoHo canteen has lots of shadowy corners—all the better for couples to canoodle in. The late-night action happens in the back-room bar, but there's no bad time for a croque-monsieur.
212 Lafayette St., SoHo; 212-925-9322; cafeselectnyc.com.
-
6. LAUGHING MAN COFFEE
This Hugh Jackman-owned java hut serves up brew with a purpose—100 percent of the profits are donated to charity.
184 Duane St.,TriBeCa; 212-680-1111; laughingmanfoundation.org.
-
7. SUPERIORITY BURGER
You don't have to be a vegetarian to dig this confidently named no-meat eatery. Order a frizzled-onion-topped Sloppy Dave (Joe's cousin) before scoping out the creative dessert menu, and try not to cut Helen Mirren in line.
430 E. 9th St., East Village; 212-256-1192 (closed on Tuesdays); superiorityburger.com.
-
8. Y7 STUDIO
Ready for some downward-facing Snoop Dogg? Hip-hop tracks and retro black-and-white décor set a bumping tone for the models who flock here. Not to be missed: torching cals in the Beyoncé-themed class.