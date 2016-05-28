3 Transportation Apps for Zipping Around New York City

Most of Manhattan is famously easy to navigate thanks to numbered streets, a user-friendly transit network, and a cab on almost every corner. But as any seasoned New Yorker can tell you, things get a bit trickier when you suddenly find yourself in an area that’s a bit more “off the grid.”

Next time you find yourself in a transportation dilemma, we suggest giving these three apps a spin—they’ll make motoring about cheaper on you and easier on the environment.

If you're looking for: An eco-friendly set of wheels

Try: GoGreenRide

This guilt-free service operates an earth- conscious fleet of Toyota Priuses that are short on carbon emissions and long on perks: complimentary Wi-Fi, an iPad, and cell phone chargers. (Free; available on Google Play and iTunes.)

Our services are not only better for the #environment , they're reliable, consistent, and tech-savvy! pic.twitter.com/6MDnFudWD7 — GoGreenRide (@gogreenride) August 14, 2014

If you're looking for: A $35 trip from the airport

Try: Lyft

Download before you leave and save big on your airport ride. Instead of $52 plus extras for a taxi to Manhattan, you'll pay a max of $35 from JFK. (Free; available on Google Play and iTunes.)

Tag your going out pal 👯🍻🎉 #FridayFeeling #nightout A photo posted by Lyft (@lyft) on May 20, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

If you're looking for: $5 rides (really!)

Try: Via

Skip subways and car services: This ride-sharing app is transforming commuting in N.Y.C. If you're not in a rush, get a seat in an SUV for a flat rate of $5 prepaid or $7 for a single ride. (Free; available on Google Play and iTunes.)