9 Restaurants Worth a Pit Stop During #NYFW

Ah, Fashion Week. Between the back-to-back shows, constant Uber-ing, and late-night parties, it can be difficult to find time to sit down and enjoy a good meal. But just because your schedule is jam-packed doesn't mean you should sacrifice eating—even if you're trying to shed some quick pounds. Whether you're looking to grab something on-the-go or are hoping to kill some time with a long, satisfyingly hearty meal, we're here to help with eight restaurant suggestions, each located a brisk walk away from this season's most popular venues. Go ahead, treat yourself.
1. MOMOFUKU NISHI
Near: Milk Studios
The vibe: David Chang's latest culinary mash-up specializes in Korean-Italian fusion. Of particular note: the ceci e pepe—a creative take on the classic pasta dish that swaps Pecorino Romano for chickpea hozon, a fermented seasoning similar to miso paste (perhaps you've seen it on Instagram?).
232 Eighth Ave., nishi.momofuku.com.
2. THE BENNETT
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Hip. A new addition to Tribeca, The Bennett serves up creative cocktails and a Southern-inspired brunch menu in a speakeasy-esque setting reminiscent of its sister bar, The Raines Law Room.
134 W. Broadway, thebennettbar.com.
3. MAMAN
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Quaint and intimate. The French bakery and café run by Michelin-starred chef Armand Amal and baker and designer Elisa Marshall features an open kitchen and a rustic back dining room with painted exposed brick walls and vintage windows. Menu highlights include quiche lorraine, beet salad, and a mean chocolate chip cookie.
211 West Broadway, mamannyc.com.
4. SEED + MILL
Near: Milk Studios
The vibe: The latest addition to Chelsea Market's array of food offerings specializes in artisanal tahini, which, for the uninitiated, is a rich paste made from ground sesame seeds. Seed + Mill makes it onsite and even blends it with goat milk to make ice cream. Paging the lactose intolerant...
75 Ninth Avenue, seedandmill.com.
5. QUALITY EATS
Near: Skylight at Clarkson Square
The vibe: Warm and casual. The recently opened downtown counterpart to Michael Stillman's Quality Meats and Quality Italian offers a modern twist on the steakhouse concept, with an array of sandwich options, and, for the uber-classy, a three martini lunch served with a side of steak and fries for $45.
19 Greenwich Ave., qualityeats.com.
6. Cafe Clover
Near: Skylight at Clarkson Square
The vibe: Located steps away from Washington Square Park, the sprawling space boasts a health-conscious menu of sunchoke soup, quinoa tagliatelle, and grilled branzino. Sink back into one of the cozy leather banquettes and stay a while.
10 Downing St., cafeclovernyc.com.
7. by CHLOE
Near: Skylight at Clarkson Square
The vibe: Laid-back. With fast counter service and sizeable portions, chef and Cupcake Wars champ Chloe Coscarelli's vegan joint is the perfect place to stop for a quick bite. Choose between the daily soup, kale caesar salad, and veggie burger—just make sure you leave room for their assortment of (gluten free!) desserts.
185 Bleecker St., bychefchloe.com.
8. THE PENNSY
Near: Skylight at Moynihan Station
The vibe: The far-from-average food court is guaranteed to be bustling on any given day (especially circa lunchtime), but vendors including Next Iron Chef winner Marc Forgione's newly-opened Lobster Press make it worth braving the crowds.
2 Pennsylvania Plaza, thepennsy.nyc/.
9. INDAY
Near: Skylight at Moynihan Station
The vibe: Like the Indian version of Chipotle (but healthier), this gluten-free and vegan counter-service spot in NoMad offers wraps and build-your-own bowls with a choice of proteins. And if you need an extra dose of caffeine (who doesn't?), their chai tea can't be beat.
1133 Broadway, indaynyc.com.