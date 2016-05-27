9 Spots to Take the Ultimate Instagram in Downtown New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. Whether you're looking to dine at a Manhattan mainstay or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about New York right now.
All month long, we’ve been dishing out our favorite editor-approved spots in Downtown New York City. We’ve already shared the bars and restaurants where you’ll find the cool kids, the must-stop shops to hit up for the ultimate designer finds, and the best salons to frequent for all of your beauty needs. But while there’s no denying that each and every recommendation is worthy of its own moment in your social feed, there are a few seriously picturesque public places that deserve to be documented, too.
From scenic parks and bridges to blogger-approved backdrops and street art, you don’t want to miss out on some of the best visuals that New York City's downtown has to offer. Keep scrolling for nine snap-worthy spots that will have your followers double-tapping in no time.
1. THE WHITNEY
Climb to the terrace of the newly designed nine-story museum for the city's most stunning sunset views. For more information and hours, visit whitney.org.
2. UNION SQUARE
The park boasts a green market where local farmers sell meats, vegetables, and pastries perfect for a midafternoon snack. Or, let's be real, just go for a #foodporn post.
3. WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK
The towering arch and central fountain anchor Downtown's famed hub for eccentrics, artists, and chess hustlers.
4. CROSBY STREET
This stretch of SoHo serves as a landscape for fashion bloggers and street-style photographers like Shinichi Tsutsui (above).
5. BOWERY MURAL
Strike a pose like Ebbie Koelle of The Part Time Enthusiast (above) in front of the ever-changing street-art mural that graces the corner of E. Houston Street and Bowery.
6. 100 GATES PROJECT
The public-arts project is adding character to businesses' security gates on the Lower East Side. Find out more about the "outdoor gallery" at 100gates.nyc and scope locations of the 80 gates completed so far with FourSquare's handy walking tour.
7. THE OCULUS
With its spiny wings, the World Trade Center's just-opened transportation hub looks like something ripped out of the future.
8. BROOKLYN BRIDGE
Don't waste the scenic view from the Manhattan side on a selfie—go panoramic with this one.
9. STONE STREET
The Financial District's cobblestone street is packed with bars and restaurants, and the twinkling lights overhead provide the most flattering lighting ever.