Score a Sweet Suite at One of These 4 Hot Hotels in Downtown New York City

How much does a room cost in downtown New York City? Well, that depends how much room you want. A night in SoHo's SoLita Hotel starts at $170, and it's all uphill from there, price-wise. To save you a bit of time in your search for the ultimate lodging in Lower Manhattan, we’re spotlighting four unique hotels with plenty to offer every type of traveler (including staycation-seeking locals). Scroll down to check out where you should be checking in.

1. Crosby Street Hotel

Top spot for: Families

If your little ones like cafés and boutiques, you've got some savvy kids. (Are you the Novogratzes?) You'll all fall for the mini robes, children's toiletries, and more. Rooms start at $625.

79 Crosby St.; 212-226-6400; firmdalehotels.com.

2. The Greenwich Hotel

Top spot for: Privacy seekers

Unwind at the secluded Shibui Spa, dip into the lantern-lit pool, then relax in the guests-only drawing room or sip a cocktail in the open-air courtyard. Rooms start at $595.

377 Greenwich St.; 212-941-8900; thegreenwichhotel.com.

3. The Marlton Hotel

Top spot for: Price-conscious travelers

Small in size but big on luxury, the guest quarters at this storied institution were rehabbed in 2013 with an eye toward postwar Paris. Rooms start at $250.

5 W. 8th St.; 212-321-0100; marltonhotel.com.

4. The Nolitan

Top spot for: Cool hunters

In the thick of Little Italy, Chinatown, and the Lower East Side is a bright, modern hang within skating distance (boards are free of charge) of shops, including Fresh and Odin. Rooms start at $349.

30 Kenmare St.; 212-925-2555; nolitanhotel.com.