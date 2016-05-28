6 Pools That Will Help You Cool Off in New York City This Summer

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
Keeping cool in New York City during the summer months is no easy feat, especially for those among us unable to escape to The Hamptons or other cooler, water-heavy locales. Fortunately, the city is outfitted with a slew of chic pools perfect for toe dipping and cocktail sipping. Keep scrolling to find out where to escape when the temps threaten heat stroke.
-
1. Le Parker Meridien
Fancy a swim on the top of the world? That's what the pool at Le Parker Meridien in Midtown promises. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook stunning Central Park, you'll get the outdoor atmosphere without the outdoor sweltering heat. Dry off in the sun on the outdoor deck and enjoy a full menu of snacks and drinks. Day passes are available at $150 a pop, which also includes access to the hotel's fitness center.
119 West 56th Street; parkermeridien.com
-
2. La Piscine at Hotel Americano
If you prefer your pool days with a side of serious views, pop into Hotel Americano's La Piscine for sweeping views of the High Line and western Manhattan skyline. Enjoy upscale Mediterranean bites and a wide variety of innovative cocktails that come served in plastic cups (safety first!) while you wade in the roof's shallow pool. Day passes for non-guests are $40.
518 West 27th Street; hotel-americano.com
-
3. The Empire Hotel
Staying in N.Y.C. for the weekend? Consider shacking up at The Empire Hotel, where the pool is exclusive to guests only (unless you book a private event). The pool deck sits atop the hotel, offering incredible views of Manhattan's West Side. Take a dip and then get cozy in a private cabana. Rooms start at $209 per night.
44 West 63rd Street; empirehotelnyc.com
-
4. The Beach at Dream Downtown
If you prefer a beach outing to a pool day but don't necessarily want to leave the amenities of a rooftop pool behind for a jaunt to one of the real beaches outside Manhattan, find a happy medium at The Beach at Dream Downtown. Literally outfitted with a sand beach as well as a stunning pool, this hot spot provides the best of both worlds. The massive space atop the Dream Downtown hotel also boasts a full-service bar and all-day menu, private cabanas, and a multitude of chaise lounges. Day passes start at $55.
355 West 16th Street; dreambeach.club
-
5. The James Hotel
There are few things chicer than basking in the summer sun next to a rooftop pool in Soho. The plunge pool at The James Hotel provides exactly that experience. The roof deck is surrounded by a concrete "halo," framing the pool, outdoor shower, and a slew of cushy chaise lounges. The pool is only open to non-guests during the hotel's weekend Jimmy Pool Party, which kicks off at 3 p.m.
27 Grand Street; thejameshotels.com/new-york
-
6. McCarren Hotel & Pool
Escape Manhattan and head to the pool and rooftop at the McCarren Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Relax by the street-art themed pool in a cabana or revive yourself after a swim with a boozy ice pop and full menu of summertime fare like lobster rolls and burgers, which are served ballpark style. Live DJs set the scene at this Brooklyn oasis. Day passes start at $45.
160 North 12th Street, Williamsburg; mccarrenhotel.com