The 7 Best Foodie Gifts We Found at Urbanspace Vanderbilt's N.Y.C. Holiday Bazaar

The Provisions pop-up market at Urbanspace Vanderbilt is about to make last-minute holiday shopping an enjoyable (yes, enjoyable!) task. Located just outside New York City’s Grand Central Station, the gourmet food bazaar, which opens next on December 19 and 20, consists of 15 vendors selling everything from small-batch hot honey to handmade licorice. We stopped by the pop-up event, which just wrapped up its second weekend, to pick up unique stocking stuffers and holiday host gifts—and, of course, a few goodies for ourselves. Read below for seven of our favorite items.
1. Bee Local Hot Honey
This sweet and spicy condiment, which gets its kick from scorpion peppers, can be sampled and purchased at a table run by Brooklyn, N.Y.C.-based vendor Heatonist. The “Purveyors of Fine Hot Sauces” suggest adding Hot Honey to chicken, cheese, or even a cocktail.
$14; heatonist.com
2. Raaka Vanilla Rooibos Chocolate
Smooth, subtle, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, this chocolate is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. This bar, and other unusual varieties like Earl Grey and Mint & Nibs, are available for purchase from Raaka Virgin Chocolate, which ethically sources and never roasts its high-quality cacao beans.
3. BeeHive Oven Strawberry Jam
We want to put this sweet, fragrant spread from BeeHive Oven on everything … but especially on homemade biscuits, which can also be purchased at the company’s table or online (from $10 for 6; beehiveoven.com). (We can thank Texan chef and BeeHive Oven co-founder Treva Chadwell for the authentic Southern comfort.)
$10; beehiveoven.com
4. Victoria Amory Apple Brandy Mustard
Made with all-natural ingredients, this sweet and tangy mustard is perfect when paired with a charcuterie plate or layered thick on a sandwich. Buy a bottle—and a bag of the delectable Rosemary & Parsley Flatbread Crisps ($15 for set of 3; victoriaamory.com)—at the Victoria Amory & Co. stand.
$24 for a set of 3; victoriaamory.com
5. City Saucery Tomato Butter
This spread from N.Y.C.-based purveyor City Saucery is made with tomatoes, apples, fresh ginger, and spices, and is an epic upgrade from standard ketchup. We’ll be enjoying it on everything from eggs to burgers.
$20 for 2 jars; citysaucery.com
6. Té New York Mountain Range Oolong Tea
Not only are these delicate, handpicked tea buds from Té Company deliciously soothing, but the chic, simple packaging makes it ideal for holiday gifting.
$18 for 18 servings; te-nyc.com
7. Anya's Licorice Cherry Licorice
Handmade in small batches in a Brooklyn, N.Y.C. kitchen, Anya’s Licorice is created with all-natural ingredients and fresh fruit. Cherry is one of the company’s most popular flavors, and can be purchased at Provisions as individual packages or by the box.
$46 for 26 pieces; anyaslicorice.com