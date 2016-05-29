DJ Mia Moretti Shares Her Top 6 New York City Hot Spots

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
Mia Moretti may have been born and bred in Southern California, but like any East Coast transplant, she's made a name for herself in the New York art scene—DJ-ing A-list parties, fronting ad campaigns for the likes of Louis Vuitton and Prabal Gurung, and making cameos in Katy Perry music videos (she is the singer's muse, after all). Because we're currently obsessed with everything N.Y.C., we caught up with the resident "It" girl on her go-to places to eat, drink, shop, and browse.
-
1. VIA QUADRONNO
"I found this amazing little bar and sandwich shop when I was traveling in Milan—it was a lifesaver when I was returning home from shows or gigs and needed a nightcap and a panini. It turns out there was one in New York all along, and it's just across the park from my house. The one here is great for lunch, and their burrata alone is worth the trip uptown."
25 East 73rd St., viaquadronno.com.
-
2. SATYA TWENA
"One of the most intellectual shopping experiences I've had in N.Y.C. is at Satya Twena's atelier. They use millinery sewing machines from the 1900s, vintage ribbons, and antique wooden hat forms to fit each hat, not just perfectly to your size, but to your style."
212 West 35th St. #12, satyatwena.com.
-
3. HOTEL AMERICANO
"This is a great tucked-away hotel in Chelsea that is so lovely for an afternoon cocktail after a day at galleries, either at the bar or up on the roof when it's nice out."
518 West 27th St., hotel-americano.com
-
4. MONTANA'S TRAIL HOUSE
"A charming wood-covered restaurant with the best fried chicken in New York. When you're in the mood for a hearty meal—or just a hearty man who wreaks of whisky and brisket—this is your place."
455 Troutman St., montanastrailhouse.com.
-
5. TIKI TABU AT SIXTY LES
"Just in time for summer, this tiki-themed pop-up bar on the roof of the Sixty Hotel is a win-win because they were able to merge two of my favorite things: Hawaiian kitsch and Blue Ribbon (one of my go-to sushi restaurants here in New York)."
190 Allen St., sixtyhotels.com/lower-east-side/eat-drink.
-
6. Edgar Degas: A Strange New Beauty at the Museum of Modern Art
"Even though Degas is best known as a painter, this exhibition of his prints shows a new side to his work and experimentation. And while you're there, don't you dare forget to cross the street and peruse the MoMA Design Store for affordable art you can take home with you."
11 West 53rd St., moma.org.