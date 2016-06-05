Chrissy Teigen's 3 Favorite Things to Eat in N.Y.C.

It's no small secret that Chrissy Teigen loves food. Her Snapchat icon is a pizza emoji. In her Instagram photo, she's gnawing on an ice cream bar. Scroll through her feed, and you'll be treated to mouthwatering snaps of grilled shrimp, seared duck breast, and abnormally-sized burritos—all of which can be written off as mere "research," due to the fact that Teigen helms a food blog, Delushious, and released a best-selling cookbook, Cravings ($15; amazon.com) in February (she's already hard at work on a follow-up). Suffice it to say, the model-slash-burgeoning lifestyle guru, who shares a cozy home in downtown N.Y.C. with husband John Legend, knows what she's talking about when it comes to the best dishes to order in the five boroughs. With that in mind, we asked for her top three picks. Get your plate ready for its close-up.
-
1. LURE BURGER (WITH NO BUN) AT LURE FISHBAR
"Josh Capon [Ed note: The chef at Lure Fishbar] is a dear friend of mine. His L.A.-style Lure burger is everything. The patty is so well-seasoned and delicious. Plus, it's lettuce-wrapped, so you feel like you're eating healthy. It's the only burger where I feel like, 'I don't need a bun.' It's actually in my cookbook—he gave me the recipe and did a Sriracha mayo sauce with it. So good!"
142 Mercer St., lurefishbar.com.
-
2. Lasagne Verdi Bolognese at Frank
"Frank is so delicious. John and I used to live close by. I'll go alone for Lasagne Verdi Thursdays. That's what I love about New York: You can sit at a restaurant by yourself and read a magazine or just be on your phone. You can't really do that in L.A.—you don't look quite as cool."
88 2nd Ave., frankrestaurant.com.
-
3. PHO AT PHO GRAND
"I love Vietnamese food. Pho Grand on Grand Street is my go-to for pho. They have a picture of Hillary Clinton hanging on the wall—she's a visitor, apparently."
277C Grand St., phograndny.com.