3 Celebrity Stylists Pick Their All-Time Favorite Stores in N.Y.C.

New York City is truly a shopper’s paradise, but sometimes having so many stores at your disposal can overwhelm even the most seasoned Manhattanite.
That’s why we turned to pros—three A-list stylists who spend their days dressing the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Brie Larson, and Sarah Jessica Parker—and quizzed them on the hidden N.Y.C. gem they can’t live without. No surprise here: Their picks go way beyond the four B’s (Barneys, Bendel's, Bergdorf’s, and Bloomingdales, natch).
1. John Derian
Stylist: Erin Walsh
Clients: Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Gyllenhaal
“John Derian is paradise! I love their porcelain and glass trays, selection of Moroccan rugs, and crazy redone antique lamps.”
6 East Second Street; johnderian.com.
2. Aedes Perfumery
Stylist: Micaela Erlanger
Clients: Lupita Nyong’o, Hilary Swank, Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Dockery, Jared Leto, Common
“Aedes Perfumery is a tiny little store tucked away in the West Village. When you walk in, you kind of feel like you have been transported back in time. They have the most incredible fragrances that are handpicked from all over the world, some of which are very rare. I always stock up on my favorite bottle of Coup de Foudre Eau de Parfum by Parfums DelRae.”
7 Greenwich Avenue, aedes.com.
3. Warm
Stylist: Cristina Ehrlich
Clients: Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Allison Williams, Tina Fey
“I live a bicoastal life, but I do most of my shopping at Warm in N.Y. It has such a cool vibe that’s like 'French girl goes to Costa Rica.' You can find everything from Giada Forte to The Elder Statesman—and they also have their own amazing line. Don’t miss out on their incredible selection of art and photography books in the back either.”
181 Mott Street, warmny.com.