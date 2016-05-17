3 Celebrity Stylists Pick Their All-Time Favorite Stores in N.Y.C.

May 17, 2016 @ 7:30 PM
BY: Jennifer Ferrise

New York City is truly a shopper’s paradise, but sometimes having so many stores at your disposal can overwhelm even the most seasoned Manhattanite.

That’s why we turned to pros—three A-list stylists who spend their days dressing the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Brie Larson, and Sarah Jessica Parker—and quizzed them on the hidden N.Y.C. gem they can’t live without. No surprise here: Their picks go way beyond the four B’s (Barneys, Bendel's, Bergdorf’s, and Bloomingdales, natch).

