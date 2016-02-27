7 Heated Rooftop Bars Perfect for Waiting Out the Winter Chill

Got cabin fever? Us too. Instead of staying holed up indoors, try embracing the last few weeks of winter with a cozy fire, a warm drink, and sweeping views of the world’s most prominent skyline. We’ve put together a list of the swankiest rooftop bars in N.Y.C., so you can brave the elements in style. Read on for our seven picks.
-
1. The Lodge at Gallow Green
Attention cabin lovers: Your après-ski chalet awaits. Gallow Green’s seasonal Lodge offers an eclectic choice of seating arrangements, including bunk beds, a canoe, and even an antique railcar—plus enough mulled wine to keep you occupied for hours.
542 West 27th St., mckittrickhotel.com
-
2. Press Lounge
Bar to your left, jaw-dropping views of Times Square to your right. With its glass-walled interior space and enclosed canopy area (complete with plushy couches and faux fur throws), The Press Lounge offers a quiet respite in the midst of chaotic Midtown Manhattan.
653 11th Ave., thepresslounge.com
-
3. JIMMY at The James
From the team that brought you The Skylark comes JIMMY, a rooftop bar that boasts 360-degree vistas, a fireplace, and a very extensive cocktail menu. Our personal favorite? The Grapes of Wrath, which calls for cucumber vodka, St-Germain, seltzer, and rosemary.
15 Thompson St., jimmysoho.com
-
4. Bar Sixtyfive at Rainbow Room
Unwind with a drink, crafted by an in-house mixologist, and watch the sunset 850-feet above the world in one of New York’s most iconic buildings, Rockefeller Plaza (where Liz Lemon cut her teeth). Though a wraparound outdoor terrace does not technically qualify Sixtyfive as a rooftop bar, the sophisticated lounge offers unparalleled views of Manhattan.
30 Rockefeller Plaza, rainbowroom.com
-
5. Top of the Strand
Nested 21 floors above the Strand Hotel, a menagerie of tropical cocktails (think: Lychee martinis and Mai Tais) and sophisticated small plates awaits. With help from outdoor fireplaces and a glass retractable roof, the so-called “TOTS” stays toasty without compromising its epic view of the Empire State Building.
33 West 37th St., topofthestrand.com
-
6. Refinery Rooftop
Situated on top of the Refinery Hotel, the Rooftop features multiple indoor and outdoor seating sections. Grab yourself a signature cocktail (we’re fans of the Perfect Pear), a spot under the twinkling lights, and soak up the incredible skyline.
63 West 38th St., refineryhotelnewyork.com
-
7. Top of the Standard
With cascading chandeliers, private smoking lounges and floor-to-ceiling windows, The Top of the Standard, formally known as the Boom Boom Room, is the kind of bi-level bungalow Jay Gatsby would reserve for a night out. Leave your parka at coat check to free up room for dancing.
848 Washington St., standardhotels.com