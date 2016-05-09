7 Shops That the Fashion Girls Flock to in Downtown New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
The New York City fashion crowd heads in one direction when it comes to shopping: downtown. That's right—you can fulfill all of your stylish needs well below 14th Street these days, scoring everything from designer accessories and vintage finds to beauty products and home goods. Scroll down for 7 editor-approved shops that will have you looking—and feeling—like a local, even if you aren't.
-
1. KIRNA ZABÊTE
If you’re looking for: Fashion statement pieces
Black-and-white-striped floors and neon aphorisms on the walls set a vibrant tone. The latest from Chloé, Maison Michel, and Mansur Gavriel fill the racks alongside next-wave labels like Isa Arfen, Racil, and Vetements.
477 Broome St., SoHo; 212-941-9656; kirnazabete.com.
-
2. OPENING CEREMONY
If you’re looking for: New discoveries
Meet Angel Chen and Shushu/Tong, two of the labels in the spotlight as OC's search for international designers lands on China. You'll also find the popular house brand's easy, artful dresses and whimsical statement shoes—aka the neighborhood's official spring wardrobe.
35 Howard St., Chinatown; 212-219-2688; openingceremony.com.
-
3. EDON MANOR
If you’re looking for: Killer accessories
In a bright, inviting take on an English library, this Brit import delivers a dreamy but tight selection of footwear and handbags from Alexander Wang, Pierre Hardy, and others. Trending items: denim pumps from Gianvito Rossi and Paul Andrew.
391 Greenwich St., TriBeCa; 212-431-3890; edonmanor.com.
-
4. C21 EDITION
If you’re looking for: Sample sales
New York's famed discount retailer Century 21 is now host to a two-story boutique featuring weeklong, single-label events. Two floors brimming with merchandise make the hunting so civilized you'll (almost) forget you're getting a steal.
21 Dey St., Financial District; 212-227-9092.
-
5. WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND
If you’re looking for: Pre-owned designer finds
This is your grandmother's vintage store, and your great-grandmother's too, if they happened to be devotees of Chanel, Gucci, and Hermès. With four U.S. locations and a collection dating back to 1890, there's something for fans of every era—just ask regulars Adele, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.
351 W. Broadway, SoHo; 212-343-1225; whatgoesaroundnyc.com.
-
6. THE APARTMENT BY THE LINE
If you’re looking for: Understated essentials
The third-floor location hints that you're someplace special. Each of the smart home and closet basics is lovingly chosen, from the under-$20 drinking glasses to a $2,895 Hillier Bartley coat.
76 Greene St., SoHo; 646-678-4908; theline.com.
-
7. SPACE NK
If you’re looking for: Skincare splurges
Leave your go-to salves and serums behind so you have an excuse to play at the luxe U.K. retailer. Sample the latest from in-demand aesthetician Mila Moursi or chic naturalist Tata Harper, among others.
31 Prince St., SoHo; 212-941-4200; spacenk.com.