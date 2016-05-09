INSTYLE HEARTS NYC

7 Shops That the Fashion Girls Flock to in Downtown New York City

What Goes Around Comes Around
May 9, 2016 @ 2:00 PM
by: Faye Penn and Samantha Simon
 

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now

The New York City fashion crowd heads in one direction when it comes to shopping: downtown. That's right—you can fulfill all of your stylish needs well below 14th Street these days, scoring everything from designer accessories and vintage finds to beauty products and home goods. Scroll down for 7 editor-approved shops that will have you looking—and feeling—like a local, even if you aren't.

