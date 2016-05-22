The 7 Most Mouthwatering Brunch Spots in New York City

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now.
If breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, then brunch is definitely the most important meal of the weekend. Let's be real: after a long night, there's no better feeling than digging into a heaping plate of scrambled eggs and guzzling down a Bloody Mary. And nobody knows this better than New Yorkers. With that in mind, we rounded up seven of our go-to places in the city and beyond (we're looking at you, Brooklyn), whether you're a local or just visiting for the weekend.
1. BLUESTONE LANE COLLECTIVE CAFE
This charming Australian-owned café in N.Y.C.'s West Village makes you feel like you've temporarily transported Down Under. Take your pick from the highly Instagrammable menu offerings, like the Collective Granola, served over tart yogurt with lemon curd and fresh berries, and the Avocado Smash, topped with a poached egg, heirloom tomatoes, sprouts, feta, lemon, and tahini.
55 Greenwich Ave., bluestonelaneny.com.
2. MAMAN
Maman's rustic, homey interiors are fitting considering it serves up a range of family-inspired recipes from Michelin starred chef and co-owner Armand Arnal. Highlights include the Rabbit Hole, with honey-roasted pastrami, balsamic caramelized onions, cheese, tomatoes, and arugula topped with a fried egg, and the make-your-own omelette.
211 W. Broadway, mamannyc.com.
3. JACK'S WIFE FREDA
Enjoy classic American fare with a Middle Eastern twist at this understated bistro—one of Soho's sceniest brunch spots, beloved by celebrities and fashion folk alike. We're fans of the Mediterranean Breakfast (two eggs any style with a chopped salad, avocado, and pita bread) and the Eggs Benny (poached eggs over potato latkes with smoked salmon and drizzled with beet hollandaise).
50 Carmine St., jackswifefreda.com.
4. FIVE LEAVES
The brainchild of the late Heath Ledger, this laid-back Greenpoint eatery features deliciously hearty dishes that make the long wait easier to stomach. Make sure you order the Ricotta Pancakes, a giant stack topped with a whole banana, blueberries, strawberries, honeycomb butter, and served with fresh maple syrup. While it's definitely enough to share, we're not sure you'll want to.
18 Bedford Ave., fiveleavesny.com.
5. SANT AMBROEUS
Fans of Gossip Girl will recognize the pink-and-white to-go cups at this impossibly chic restaurant, heralded for its breakfast offerings as well as its elaborate espresso and cappuccino bar, replete with gelato and pastries.
259 West 4th St., santambroeus.com.
6. BUBBY'S
If you're looking to really indulge, this family-friendly eatery is known for its ample portions (and the buttermilk biscuits that accompany each order). Save room for their home-baked pies and cakes, too.
120 Hudson St., bubbys.com.
7. HIGH STREET ON HUDSON
The next-level breakfast sandwiches at this hyped Philadelphia import are worthy of the buzz they're receiving. The most popular? The Pastrami & Hash sandwich and The Bodega, with malted breakfast sausage, egg, aged cheddar, on a sage-black pepper biscuit. Yeah, we're salivating too.
637 Hudson St., highstreetonhudson.com.