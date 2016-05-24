The 4 Beauty Salons You Need to Know in Downtown New York City

With an overabundance of salons taking up real estate in downtown New York City, it’s not uncommon to hit up a different spot for every service. But with such a hyper-specialized primping scene, it can be tricky to determine which venue you should frequent for each individual pampering need. To find the best that the beauty scene has to offer below 14th Street, we surveyed InStyle’s in-house treatment junkies. Let their below picks serve as your trusted guide.

Facials: "VMV Hypoallergenics offers sensitive-skin-friendly facials. A 60-minute sesh leaves me glowing without any redness." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

(227 Mott Street, Nolita; 212-217-2762)

Hair: "The French-inspired salon Marie-Lou & D is my go-to spot for a cut and color—and it's steps away from SoHo's best shopping." —Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

(345 West Broadway, SoHo; 212-390-8666)

Makeup: "After I visit Rouge New York, my skin looks like it did at 23: clear, glowing, and delicately flushed." —Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

(130 Thompson Street, SoHo; 212-388-1717)

Nails: "Vanity Projects is my favorite—you can get Magritte's Ceci n'est pas une pipe on your toenail if so inspired." —Amy Synnott, Executive Editor

(99 Chrystie Street, Lower East Side; 646-410-2928)