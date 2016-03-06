Barneys Returns to Downtown N.Y.C. with a Gorgeous New Flagship

It feels like forever since we first heard talk of Barneys New York's re-opening a version of its original downtown New York location, and now, the luxury retailer's brand-new store is officially open.

Nestled on a stretch of city block on 7th Avenue between 16th and 17th Streets—the same locale where the company was founded in 1923—the 55,000-square-foot space designed by New York-based architectural firm Steven Harris Architects, spans five floors, and, in addition to an array of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and cosmetics offerings, boasts a Blind Barber barbershop and a Freds restaurant. While Barneys New York's Madison Avenue location will remain the retailer's largest N.Y.C. store, the downtown outfit "is all about sensuality—it's a place to see and be seen," says founder Steven Harris.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

PHOTOS: See Inside Kate and Jack Spade's Playful N.Y.C. Showroom

Click through to take a closer look inside and check out the luxury retailer's Chelsea homecoming.

101 7th Avenue, New York, N.Y. 10011; 646.264.6400; barneys.com.