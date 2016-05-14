From Friends to I Love Lucy: 25 Iconic TV Shows Set in New York City

(1998-2004)

There's a reason that Sex and the City inspired one of the very first 'As Seen on TV' tours in NYC. From Magnolia Cupcakes to Trapeze School New York to Carrie’s apartment (the exterior of which is located at 66 Perry St.), it’s been said that the city itself was the fifth main character of this iconic series. Each character had their own neighborhood and their own vibe: Carrie’s boho village apartment, prim Charlotte’s Park Ave place, party-hopping Samantha in the Meatpacking district and driven Miranda, who moves out to Brooklyn in Season 6.