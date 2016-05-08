15 Things to Do in New York City During Summer 2016

There’s never a dull moment in the city that never sleeps, and Summer 2016 is no exception. We’re ready to experience everything that NYC has to offer from now through September, from music festivals and live plays in the park to classic sporting events and one majorly fashion-forward museum exhibit. Whether you’re a local or planning a visit, be sure to add these 15 events to your calendar—you won’t want to miss them.
-
1. Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
The buzzy two-floor exhibition will be on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through August 14, exploring the differences between handmade and machine-made fashion. The showcase features a selection of dresses by designers including Christian Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, and Yves Saint Laurent.
-
2. The 35th America’s Cup
On May 7, the Louis Vuitton-hosted sailing event returns to New York City for the first time since 1920. As six countries compete on the Hudson River, spectators can scope out the races from the Brookfield Place Waterfront Plaza while enjoying festivities like a Moet Champagne bar and lounge area. The weekend-long competition will begin at 2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
-
3. Frieze Art Fair
Through May 8, galleries from around the globe will display a curated selection of artwork along the East River in Randall’s Island Park. In addition to performances, the Frieze Art Fair will feature daily talks and panel discussions with industry experts, as well as gourmet food offerings from NYC restaurants including Superiority Burger and Marlow & Sons.
-
4. Electric Daisy Carnival
EDM fans, rejoice. From May 14-15, Electric Daisy Carnival will take over Citi Field with four stages featuring acts including Zedd, David Guetta, Madeon, and Kaskade. Thrill seekers decked out in otherworldly costumes can look forward to enjoying carnival rides and art installations between DJ sets.
-
5. Taste of Tribeca
Eat good food while doing some good, too, at this one-day rain-or-shine culinary festival on May 21st. The Duane Street event benefits arts programs at local public schools and features samplings from more than 65 Tribeca restaurants, plus live entertainment produced by City Winery. Ticket options and more information at tasteoftribeca.com.
-
6. Barkfest 2016
Grab your canines and head to the Hudson River Park’s Pier 97 on May 22. The dog festival features pup-friendly snacks, games, and live performances that are guaranteed to get some tail wags. And as if that wasn’t enough, Instagram-famous pets Marnie and Tuna will be making celebrity appearances during the event.
-
7. Shakespeare in the Park 2016
The Public Theater’s free plays return to the Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer, beginning with an entirely female production of The Taming of the Shrew that runs from May 24th until June 26th. Ancient Greek drama Troilus and Cressida follows with performances from July 19th through August 14th. Tickets are distributed in front of the theater at noon on the day of the show, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
-
8. Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit
This Memorial Day Weekend, the bi-annual art show sets up shop with its spring offerings in Washington Square Park. Inspired by Jackson Pollock, who sold his paintings along the park’s sidewalk in order to pay his rent in 1931, the event will be held from May 28-30 and continue on June 4-5.
-
9. Governors Ball
Kanye West, The Strokes, and The Killers are headlining this year’s three-day music festival held at Randall’s Island Park from June 3-5. It’s the NYC summer concert that everyone will be talking about. If you’re looking to get in on the fun, tickets are still available, although single day admission for Sunday, aka Kanye Day, has already sold out.
-
10. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
The 9th annual event takes over Liberty State Park once again on June 4. Sip some bubbly—Veuve Clicquot, of course—have a picnic, and watch a polo match while figuring out which of the many Insta-worthy moments you’ll share on your feed. In a sea of sundresses and floppy hats, you might just want to post them all, really. For ticket options, go to veuveclicquot.tumblr.com.
-
11. SummerStage
New York City’s largest free festival for the performing arts kicks off with a jazz show on June 4 and continues through August, offering more than 100 events throughout the five boroughs. Check out the full schedule to look through the variety of genres represented and where they’re taking place, plus scope out the dates for benefit shows at Central Park that aren’t free, but will feature acts like Barenaked Ladies and Phillip Phillips.
-
12. Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
If you’re not heading to the Hamptons for Independence Day, you’d better start looking for a prime firework-viewing rooftop. Macy’s annual spectacle will be lighting up Manhattan’s skyline for the 40th time, with this year’s show taking place along the East River. The live telecast of the event will also feature guest stars—last year’s performers included Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, and Flo Rida.
-
13. Summer Streets
Every August, almost seven miles of NYC’s bustling streets are shut down for three Saturdays in a row. Instead of the usual yellow cabs, Ubers, and tour buses causing traffic jams on block after block, streets from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park are cleared for people to walk, bike, and run without interruption for the Summer Streets celebration.
-
14. Central Park Conservancy Film Festival
For five nights in August, you can head to Central Park (just north of Sheep’s Meadow) to take in a free outdoor movie courtesy of the Central Park Conservancy. This year’s dates and films are still TBD, but will be announced on centralpark.com later this month.
-
15. The 2016 U.S. Open
Attending America’s Grand Slam tennis competition is a classic summer-in-the-city activity. This year’s matches begin on August 29, running through September 11 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. General tickets will be available on June 6—for more information, visit usopen.org.